European prince announces engagement to girlfriend six months after finalising divorce

Congratulations are in order for Crown Prince Leka II, who announced his engagemnet to his girlfriend, Blerta Celibashi! Leka, who is the Crown Prince of Albania, first went public with his relationship in September 2024. Now, a year later, he and Blerta are officially engaged, according to a statement released by the Albanian Royal Court. The happy news comes six months after the prince's divorce from Crown Princess Elia was finalised. Photos shared on Princ Leka's official Instagram page show the happy couple celebrating their engagement with close friends and family on Saturday, 11 October. "The Royal Court is pleased to announce the engagement of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Leka II of the Albanians and Miss Blerta Celibashi," the statement under the pictures reads.

"The engagement was joyfully celebrated on 11 October 2025, in Ksamil, Southern Albania, in the presence of family and close friends. The Royal Family shares their happiness with the Albanian people and extends heartfelt gratitude to all who have conveyed their kind wishes on this joyful occasion." In the pictures posted, Blerta can be seen in a chic champagne-coloured floor-length gown, meanwhile the prince wears a smart suit.

The celebrations come just a month after Blerta joined the prince for her first official engagement on a visit to the Queen Géraldine Foundation, a programme that champions educational initiatives and philanthropic work across Albania. Blerta looked effortlessly smart and chic in a white blouse and dark-wash jeans for the occasion.

Prince Leka's divorce

The prince's engagement comes six months after his divorce from ex-wife, Crown Princess Elia was finalised in April 2025. The father-of-one, who is the head of the Albanian royal family, announced on social media at the start of the year that the couple had mutually decided to end their marriage after eight years of marriage. The prince and his wife, Elia Zaharia, who was originally an actress, released a statement announcing the news and affirming that the couple's daughter, Geraldine, remained their number one priority.

The statement, translated from Albanian, read: "Hello friends and well-wishers. Through this post, I officially inform you that LTM Princ Leka and Elia Zaharia have agreed to end their marriage. Since the marriage has lost its function, they have seen the way to resolve it by mutual consent by starting the necessary legal procedures."

© STRINGER Crown Prince Leka married Elia Zaharia in 2016

It continued: "Despite the trust in the institution of the family, LTM Prince Leka II believes that the values of mutual respect and understanding will form the basis of the relationship in its continuity, which will have as its motive the growth and education of LSM Princess Geraldine!!!"