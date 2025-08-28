Meet Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein - her fiancé, glamorous job and family's staggering net worth

The next royal wedding is days away with Liechtenstein's Princess Marie Caroline set to marry Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer on 30 August at Vaduz Cathedral. The Princely House of Liechtenstein announced the engagement on 21 October 2024, making the princess the first of Hereditary Prince Alois and Princess Sophie's four children to be married.

Born on 17 October 1996 at Grabs Hospital in Switzerland, Princess Marie Caroline is the couple's second child. She began her education at the Ebenholz Primary School in Vaduz and then Swiss International School Rheintal. She then attended the co-educational private school Malvern College in the UK.

The princess studied at Parsons School of Design in Paris and New York, graduating in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design. She currently lives in London with her future husband, and works in the fashion industry, meaning plenty of handy contacts for that all-important wedding dress.

Read on to find out more about Princess Marie Caroline's fiancé, royal relatives and the Liechtenstein monarchy's net worth ahead of her forthcoming nuptials.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

Royal fiancé

Venezuelan-born Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer was born in Caracas on 28 October 1990 to Francisco and Sofia Mauduro Vollmer. He attended Colegio San Ignacio de Loyola in Caracas, before moving to the UK for further education at the private boarding school, Harrow School.

© dana/Shutterstock Princess Marie Caroline, pictured with her mother Sophie, resides and works in London

Leopoldo obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of St Andrews and his postgraduate degree from Queens College, University of Cambridge. He began his career in 2013, working in Investment Banking in Paris and New York, before returning to London in 2016, where he now works in Investment Management.

Excluded from the line of succession

Princess Marie Caroline is not included in the line of succession. This is because Liechtenstein is the only European monarchy to operate under agnatic primogeniture rules, meaning that women are excluded from the throne and the line of succession. Prince Alois' three sons, Prince Joseph Wenzel, Prince Georg and Prince Nikolaus, are second, third and fourth in line to the Liechtensteiner throne respectively.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Marie Caroline with two of her brothers, Prince Georg and Prince Joseph Wenzel

Princess Marie Caroline's family

The bride's father, Prince Alois, 57, is the eldest of Prince Hans-Adam II, 80, and his late wife, Countess Marie's children. Alois has been regent of Liechtenstein since August 2004, while his father remains the official head of state. Alois worked at a firm of chartered accountants in London until 1996, having previously served in the Coldstream Guards. Since then, he has had an active role in managing the princely family's finances.

© Getty Prince Alois and Princess Sophie at King Charles's coronation in 2023

On 3 July 1993, he married Munich-born Sophie Elisabeth Marie Gabrielle Herzogin, who was born as a member of the Bavaria dynasty, the House of Wittelsbach. The couple welcomed their eldest child, Prince Joseph Wenzel, in 1995, followed by Princess Marie Caroline a year later, Prince Georg in 1999 and Prince Nikolaus in 2000.

© HELLO! The Liechtenstein royal family tree

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

Wedding dress and tiara details

Like most royal weddings, details about the dress designer are likely to be kept closely under wraps until the big day. The bride-to-be's cousin, Princess Maria Anunciata, wore an off-the-shoulder, puff sleeve Valentino gown for her wedding in 2021, along with the glittering Habsburg Fringe tiara, which was originally made in the late 1800s for Archduchess Maria Theresa of Austria.

© Getty Marie Caroline's mother, Princess Sophie, wearing the Habsburg Fringe tiara in 2013

Meanwhile, another relative, Princess Marie-Astrid of Liechtenstein, opted for an embroidered gown and the 19th-century Kinsky Honeysuckle tiara, which is made up of honeysuckle motifs in diamonds, silver and gold, for her Tuscan wedding in 2021.

Liechtenstein royal family net worth

Princess Marie Caroline hails from the richest European monarchy. Her grandfather, Prince Hans-Adam, has a net worth of $7.2 billion — $3.5 billion, with much of his wealth deriving from the royal family's private bank, LGT Group.

© Getty Images Hans-Adam II, Prince of Liechtenstein pictured in 2017