Royal prince introduces new girlfriend 8 months after shock divorce announcement

Crown Prince Leka II has found love again, eight months after his separation from ex-wife Crown Princess Elia was announced.

On Sunday, the royal stepped out at the Carpathia West Ball, which he hosted in honor of The Queen Geraldine Foundation, with his new girlfriend, Blerta Celibashi.

The special fundraising event was held at the residence of Mr. Anton Konsztantine, located on the east shore of Greenwood Lake, New York.

Inside Crown Prince Leka II's stunning fundraising event

Prince Leka was all smiles as he posed at the event with his girlfriend, dressed in a white shirt and waistcoat, teamed with a black jacket and matching suit trousers.

Blerta, meanwhile, looked stunning in a show-stopping black ballgown teamed with a pearl choker necklace. Blerta, a photographer, completed her look by styling her brunette hair up in a neat chignon.

© Instagram Crown Prince Leka II with his new girlfriend Blerta Celibashi

Prince Leka shared footage from the event on his official Instagram account too, which can be viewed above.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: "Gratitude to Anton Konstantin and David Alexander Jenkins for hosting and organizing a wonderful gala dinner at Carpathia West Estate.

"An evening dedicated to strengthening ties between Albanian and American entrepreneurs, promoting cooperation and support for charitable causes."

Blerta has been taking some beautiful family photos of Prince Leka too, including one of him with his three-year-old daughter Geraldine, which he shared on Instagram, tagging her as the photographer.

Prince Leka shares Geraldine with his ex-wife. The dad-of-one, who is the head of the Albanian royal family, announced on social media at the start of the year that the couple had mutually decided to end their marriage, stating that their daughter remained their number one priority.

The statement, translated from Albanian, read: "Hello friends and well-wishers."Through this post, I officially inform you that LTM Princ Leka and Elia Zaharia have agreed to end their marriage. Since the marriage has lost its function, they have seen the way to resolve it by mutual consent by starting the necessary legal procedures."

© STRINGER Crown Prince Leka married Elia Zaharia in 2016

It continued: "Despite the trust in the institution of the family, LTM Prince Leka II believes that the values of mutual respect and understanding will form the basis of the relationship in its continuity, which will have as its motive the growth and education of LSM Princess Geraldine!!!"

© Getty Crown Prince Leka and Crown Princess Elia co-parent their daughter Geraldine

The spiritual and physical well-being of the girl, LSM Princess Geraldine, will remain at the center of their attention, dedicated to ensuring a happy and safe life for Geraldine.

"LTM Princ Leka Il will not make further statements or comments and requests that the right to privacy be respected regarding this matter."