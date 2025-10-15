Radiant Princess Kate and Princess Rajwa coordinate in business chic outfits for royal reunion

The Prince and Princess of Wales were reunited with Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan during their UK visit. The two couples were pictured during an audience at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, with Kate, 43, and Rajwa, 31, rocking business chic outfits.

The Princess opted for a camel Roland Mouret suit with flared trousers, previously worn for a visit to a youth charity in 2023. She teamed it with a white pussy-bow blouse and large gold earrings. Meanwhile, Rajwa, who is mum to baby Princess Iman, looked elegant in a black bustier over a crisp white collared shirt and black wide-legged trousers. She wore her raven locks up in a high ponytail and carried a black clutch bag.

Prince William, 43, and Crown Prince Hussein, 31, both donned blue suits for their meeting at the royal residence in Berkshire, which is close to the Waleses' current home, Adelaide Cottage. Video footage shared by Kensington Palace showed the two couples catching up like old friends.

William and Kate share a warm relationship with the Jordanian royal family, with the Princess having lived in the Middle Eastern country during her childhood. The Waleses were also among the guests at Hussein and Rajwa's wedding ceremony and reception in 2023.

Visit to RAF Benson Their reunion came ahead of a joint outing for William and Hussein as they visited RAF Benson near Wallingford in South Oxfordshire. Both heirs are trained helicopter pilots, with Prince William training at both RAF Shawbury and RAF Valley, while Crown Prince Hussein completed his pilot training with the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) in 2019.



What happens at RAF Benson? The base is home to a number of Squadrons, including No. 22 Squadron, which provides operational testing, evaluation, tactics and training for all aviation in the Joint Aviation Command and No. 28 (Army Cooperation) Squadron, which is the Chinook operational conversion unit, training aircrew before they fly on the front line. The visit also comes as No. 22 Sqn celebrates its 110th anniversary.

Meeting the aircrew As they arrived, the Princes received an overview of the work at RAF Benson and then met with the trainee aircrew and staff from No. 28 (AC) Sqn and No. 22 Sqn.



Viewing aircraft and equipment The pair also stopped by the No. 28 (AC) Sqn hangar to meet helicopter technicians and view aircraft.



Other engagements Among Crown Prince Hussein's engagements this week was a meeting with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Princess Rajwa and Princess Eugenie Princess Rajwa also viewed artwork installations with William's cousin, Princess Eugenie, at Springfield University Hospital in Tooting, South London earlier this week.