Prince William and Princess Kate share beautiful royal wedding photos as they prepare to depart Jordan

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared some stunning photographs after attending the Jordan royal wedding in Amman on Thursday.

The couple posted the beautiful shots on their social media accounts the day after the celebrations, and wrote in the caption: "Celebrating the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein in Jordan yesterday."

The first image showed William, 40, and Kate, 41, arriving in the gardens at Zahran Palace where the ceremony took place.

The Prince donned a navy suit with a blue patterned tie, while the Princess looked beautiful in a blush pink dress by Elie Saab, accessorising with a pair of striking morganite earrings and her Wilbur & Gussie clutch bag.

© Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales The couple made quite the entrance at the Jordan royal wedding

The second photo was a lovely portrait of newlyweds Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa smiling at one another after the ceremony.

Architect Rajwa wowed in an Elie Saab wedding dress with a fitted bodice and an asymmetric neckline. She teamed her bridal look with an ethereal embroidered veil and a new diamond tiara.

© Royal Hashemite Court The couple said 'I do' in front of royals from all over the world

As well as attending the wedding ceremony and the reception, William and Kate were also guests at the white-tie banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Heir to the British throne William wore a tuxedo, while Kate glittered in a pink sequin Jenny Packham gown, with the Lover's Knot tiara and debuted the Greville earrings for the first time, which belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© Royal Hashemite Court Kate looked lovely in an Elie Saab dress

© Royal Hashemite Court Prince William looked dapper in a navy blue suit

The Waleses have close ties with Jordan, with Kate's family living in Amman for a few years in the mid-1980s when she was young girl and the couple enjoyed a 2021 holiday in the Middle East country with their children.

Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, and her younger sister, Pippa, and her husband, James Matthews, were also spotted among the guests at the wedding reception.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving for the state banquet

© Royal Hashemite Court The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a Jenny Packham dress

Meanwhile, Queen Rania is a member of the Earthshot Prize Council, the judging panel for William’s environmental prize which this year will be staged in Singapore.

William visited Jordan in 2018 and was joined on a number of official visits by Crown Prince Hussein, and when the two men met after the ceremony they hugged.

© Royal Hashemite Court Crown Prince Al Hussein and his bride Rajwa Al Saif exchange rings during the wedding ceremony

Princess Rajwa wore Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda

The Prince and Princess arrived in Amman on Wednesday evening, but it's expected to be a short trip, as William is set to attend the FA Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday.

The couple's children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and five-year-old Prince Louis, who have been enjoying their May half-term break from school, are believed to have remained in the UK while their parents attended the royal wedding.

