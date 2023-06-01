The Prince and Princess of Wales lead guests at Jordan royal wedding - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's nuptials

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at the royal wedding of the year, as Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan ties the knot with his long-term girlfriend and architect, Rajwa Al Saif.

They join a number of royals at the Jordan royal wedding, including Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

It comes after William and Kate were spotted arriving in Jordan on Wednesday evening.

As we wait for more photographs, here's everything you need to know about the Jordan royal wedding, and the special friendship between the British and Jordanian royal families.

Jordan royal wedding details

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif will be married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan. Around 140 guests will be in attendance at the nuptials, including members of the Royal Hashemite family, foreign royals and heads of state.

The newlyweds will then travel from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace in a procession known as the Red Motorcade.

© Getty King Abdullah married Rania at Zahran Palace in 1993

The Motorcade consists of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles, but on special occasions, horse and camel riders join the line-up and the Jordan Armed Forces Musical Band plays military music on bagpipes.

A wedding reception will take place at Al Husseiniya Palace with over 1,700 guests in attendance. There will be performances by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes.

© Getty The Red Motorcade at Abdullah and Rania's wedding

The reception will conclude with the traditional cutting of the wedding cake.

© Getty Princess Iman's henna party was held at Al Husseiniya Palace in March

After the main reception, a wedding banquet will take place at Al Husseiniya Palace, which will be attended by members of the Royal Hashemite Family, foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.

The palace says the banquet "will combine the formalities and diplomatic aspects of a state banquet with the joyous celebration and traditions of a wedding ceremony".

The friendship between the British and Jordanian royal families

With the Prince and Princess of Wales among the royal guests, find out more about their close relationship with King Abdullah, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein in the video below…

Links between Britain and Jordan go way back – King Abdullah's mother is British-born Princess Muna al-Hussein, who was born in Suffolk and changed her name from Antoinette Avril Gardiner upon her marriage to Abdullah's father, King Hussein.

Abdullah studied at Pembroke College at the University of Oxford, and began his military career at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

© Getty William and Kate speaking with Queen Rania and King Abdullah at a Windsor Castle reception in 2012

It's something he has in common with Princes William and Harry, who graduated from the military school. Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman and Princess Salma are also Sandhurst alumni.

The King and Queen of Jordan enjoyed several audiences with the late Queen Elizabeth II, with Abdullah referring to the monarch in a BBC interview as a "beacon of light and hope" and a "life-long family friend" as Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee last June.

© Getty Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania of Jordan attended the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Abdullah and Rania were also among the foreign royals to pay their respects to the late Queen at her state funeral.

The King and Queen also attended King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey earlier last month.

