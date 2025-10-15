Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Prince William to reunite with Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Subscribe
Royal family LIVE: Prince William to reunite with Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Live:Updated52m ago

Royal family LIVE: Prince William to reunite with Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

Princess Anne steps out in Devon and the Duchess of York turns 66, plus more news on 15 October

two men in suits walking away from plane © Getty Images
HELLO!
Nicky MorrisActing TV and Film Editor
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Share this:
  • Prince William and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan visit RAF Benson 
  • The King joins scientists and business and indigenous leaders for a reception with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA) at St James’s Palace
  • Princess Anne steps out in Devon
  • Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York celebrates her 66th birthday
  • Crown Prince Christian of Denmark celebrates 20th birthday
Nicky Morris
Acting TV and Film Editor
52m ago

What's on the agenda today?

It's a busy day for the royals across the world. Prince William will reunite with Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, as they visit RAF Benson. Meanwhile, Princess Anne has outings in Devon, including at Luminous Showtech in Exeter. She'll also attend the Trafalgar Dinner held by the Woodland Trust onboard HMS Warrior, HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, Hampshire.

In other news, The King will join scientists and business and indigenous leaders for a reception with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA) at St James's Palace, while both the Duchess of York and the Crown Prince Christian of Denmark celebrate their birthdays. 

Share this:
Other Topics
More Royalty
See more