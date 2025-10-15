Royal family LIVE: Prince William to reunite with Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

It's a busy day for the royals across the world. Prince William will reunite with Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, as they visit RAF Benson. Meanwhile, Princess Anne has outings in Devon, including at Luminous Showtech in Exeter. She'll also attend the Trafalgar Dinner held by the Woodland Trust onboard HMS Warrior, HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, Hampshire.

In other news, The King will join scientists and business and indigenous leaders for a reception with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA) at St James's Palace, while both the Duchess of York and the Crown Prince Christian of Denmark celebrate their birthdays.