Why Prince Harry's security issues being made public are 'concerning'

A Right Royal Podcast is back with a new episode, and this week The Telegraph's Hannah Furness joins hosts Andrea Caamano and HELLO!'s editor Emily Nash to discuss the royal family's latest outings and headlines, including Prince Harry's new security concerns.

Prince Harry made headlines last week after it was revealed that a female stalker came within feet of him on two occasions during his visit to the U.K. last month. Just a few days later, the Duke wrote to the new head of security and crime prevention, Shabana Mahmood, urging a reassessment of the security risks to him and his family.

In this week's episode, Hannah shares her concerns about how much information regarding Harry's security has been made public - and explains why.

"It concerns me, I have to say, the amount that is made public about Harry's security. The royal family are very careful never to talk about security. And that, in some ways, is helpful to them because it means they don't have to answer questions from the likes of us about security costs and other details."

Why Prince Harry's security stories are 'concerning'

She goes on to explain: "The real purpose of that is to avoid flagging up any flaws in their security. It’s not that every single member has full-time police protection in this country. They simply choose not to say, 'This one has it, this one doesn't, and this one's going to an event.'"

© WireImage Prince Harry had a few security scares during his time in the UK last month

"It worries me that people around Harry don't seem to have quite the same approach that has been in place for many years, and has worked successfully," she adds.

Hannah also discusses why she thinks Harry and his team are being so open about his security, as well as the couple's recent appearances in Paris, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Elsewhere in the episode, Emily opens up about her trip to Northern Ireland with the Prince and Princess of Wales, sharing insights into the realities of her job as a royal editor - from the long hours involved to why details are kept so secret. We also talk about the reason Prince William's latest video had everyone talking, and crying.