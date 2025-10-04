Meghan Markle attends Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week - exclusive

The Duchess of Sussex has returned to Europe for the first time since 2022, taking her seat at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

Meghan, who teased her arrival in the French capital with an Instagram story overlaid with the French track Viens on essaie by Vitaa and Julien Doré, was there "in support Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of Creative Director for the House", a spokesman for Meghan tells HELLO!.

"Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage. She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different," said the spokesman.

"This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga."

Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week

Meghan is last thought to have visited Europe in 2022, when she attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II alongside Prince Harry. She has not been back in the UK since.

The Duchess headed to the show solo

She has worn designs by Pierpaolo Piccioli, formerly creative director at Valentino, many times over the years, including a dramatic red caped gown worn on an official visit to Morocco. She opted for a white double-breasted, oversized suit by the designer for an outing at the Invictus Games in 2022 and in 2018, attended the British Fashion Awards where he was awarded Designer of the Year.