The Princess of Wales 'opened herself up for criticism' with latest essay

The Princess of Wales published a personal essay last week, in collaboration with Prof Robert Waldinger from Harvard Medical School, titled "The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World," urging people to put down their screens and truly connect with those they care about.

In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano, HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash and guest Hannah Furness discuss the essay at length, noting that the Princess has "opened herself up to criticism" with some of the advice included in it.

Emily Nash described the essay as "a reminder of what we can do," while The Telegraph's royal editor, Hannah Furness, said she "found the essay quite moving." She added, "I think it did give me a bit of a nudge, and I think it will give everybody a bit of a nudge."

Hannah continues: "I hope it didn't come across as too much of a lecture, because she has opened herself up to criticism, and very obvious criticism."

The trio compared potential criticism of Kate's essay to that faced by the Prince of Wales over his homelessness project, particularly given that he has usage of several royal residences. "He has sort of accepted that that’s going to be the criticism and he thinks it’s worth working on it," they noted.

Discussing Kate's situation, they added: "She's obviously going to face criticism from people saying, 'You don't work a 9-to-5 job, you don't have a demanding boss, and you don't need to constantly check your emails because someone else will tell you if there's something important.'"

Despite this, Hannah acknowledged that the Princess felt the issue was important enough to "stick her neck out," while Emily described the essay as "a bold move". "It's unusual for the Princess of Wales," said Hannah, before adding it could be seen as controversial.

In her essay, the Princess emphasises the importance of being fully present with loved ones, explaining that true connection begins with genuine attention. She warns that screens are especially captivating for babies and young children, creating habits that can hinder the development of vital social and emotional skills.

Although we live in an age of unprecedented digital connectivity, she argues, people are becoming increasingly isolated and less capable of forming meaningful relationships. To counter this, Kate encourages everyone to make a conscious effort to give their attention to others - whether at home, at work, or in the community - and to protect moments that foster genuine connection, such as family dinners, conversations, and eye contact.