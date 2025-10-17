The adorable thing flame-haired Princess Lilibet has in common with royal family members Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice

In March, to celebrate International Women's Day, the Duchess of Sussex shared an adorable photo of her daughter sitting on Prince Harry's lap. In the family snap, Lilibet is wearing a pair of colourful leggings, and we can't help but notice the penchant her cousins Eugenie and Beatrice had for vibrant, patterned leggings when they were younger.
In 1996, a tiny Princess Beatrice was pictured enjoying time on a bouncy castle with her little sister while attending the Hickstead show. The leggings in question were white, covered in bright flowers, which she paired with a black ribbon in her hair.
Two years prior in 1994, Princess Eugenie was the image of little Lilibet, even pairing the leggings with a vibrant pink top. Eugenie, who was then aged just four, was at her school sports day at Upton House. She, like Lilibet, was wearing flowery leggings, the colours a mix of yellow, pink, green, blue, and orange, and, like Lilibet, paired the piece with a vibrant pink top.
The front of Lilibet's top is obscured in the photo as she is facing away from the camera. Meanwhile, Eugenie's adorable top featured a white 'Peter Pan' collar and was embroidered with flowers and berries. Whilst Lilibet's nautical activities meant she was barefoot in the sweet family photo, Eugenie's sweet look was complete with white frilly socks and turquoise plimsolls. The then little Eugenie had her auburn locks in pigtails, which sat high on her head, whilst her hair underneath flowed free. Each pigtail was accessorised with a white bow.