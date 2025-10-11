Princess Lilibet's fiery red hair is so long in new photo shared by Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only just concluded their trip to New York, but, despite their hectic schedules, proud mother-of-two Meghan found time to share a special tribute to her daughter Lilibet in honour of the International Day of the Girl. Taking to her official Instagram account, the entrepreneur, 44, shared an adorable clip of her little girl running in their sprawling Montecito family garden and a beautiful new photo showing off her cascading red locks.

The photograph showed Lilibet, four, wearing a pink top and pink leggings, holding her mother's hand. Lilibet's beautiful red hair is tied up in a matching pink scrunchie, her long waves flowing freely behind. Captioning the post, Meghan wrote: "To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you. It’s your right and our responsibility. Go get ‘em girl! [running emoji]. Happy International Day of the Girl."

Contrasting her daughter's all-pink look, Meghan wore a white linen shirt and matching white linen trousers for their stroll in the garden. The former actress sweeping her own raven tresses back into a messy bun, her look punctuated with a pair of black designer sunglasses worn on her head.

Proud dad Harry

Lilibet's hair is just like her brother's, Prince Archie, whose tresses are also a brilliant red hue. Prince Harry couldn't be more proud of his children's brilliant locks, and has previously praised the "Spencer gene" they have inherited.

© Instagram Harry is so proud of his daughter's hair

In 2024, Harry attended the WellChild Awards, which HELLO! were the proud media partners of. During the evening, the Duke couldn't help but gush about his children's hair, telling our chief content officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon: "Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother's thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly, as he marvelled that it won't be long until Lili can sit on hers."

© ABC / Meghan Markle Prince Archie has the same red hair as his sister

This wasn't the first time Harry has proudly spoken of his brood's flame-hued locks. During an appearance. In 2023, he told Stephen Colbert: "The Spencer gene is very, very strong," during an appearance on The Late Show. “I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that, should this go the distance and we have kids, that there’s no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!"