What losing 'Duchess of York' title means for Sarah Ferguson

On Friday 17 October, Sarah Ferguson lost her title of 'Duchess of York' after her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, relinquished the official moniker of Duke of York – a title that was bestowed upon him by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Sarah has been known as the Duchess of York for almost forty years since her 1986 wedding to Andrew, continuing to use the title following their 1996 divorce. However, as of Friday, both she and her ex-husband will no longer use the title of Duke and Duchess of York.

Sarah's loss of her title comes after Prince Andrew voluntarily relinquished his own title on Friday 17 October following weeks of unearthed emails between himself and convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein being reported by the media. The Mail on Sunday and The Sun reported that in one such email, the Prince wrote to Mr Epstein: "I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!!"

Despite no longer being the Duke of York, he remains a prince as he was born into the title, and he also remains eighth-in-line to the throne. But what will change for Sarah in the wake of this? Without the title of Duchess of York, she will now revert to being known as Sarah Ferguson, her name before marrying into the royal family. Despite this, a source told HELLO! that Sarah is comfortable with her ex's decision. "She will always support her former husband's decisions and do anything for the King. For her this will not make a big difference," the source said.

Moreover, HELLO!'s royal reporter, Danielle Stacey says: "The loss of title for Sarah is not likely to make a difference for her, with a source previously telling HELLO! that she supports Prince Andrew's decision to no longer use his title, Duke of York. She has long used her maiden name in a professional capacity since her divorce from Andrew in 1996."

Sarah Ferguson's emails to Jeffrey Epstein

Sarah has also been implicated in the same email leaks that involved her ex-husband, one of which reportedly sees her refer to Mr. Epstein as a "supreme friend". Sarah's email, which was first reported by The Sun and the Mail on Sunday, was sent just weeks after she had publicly distanced herself from the disgraced financier.

"As you know I did not, absolutely not, say the P word about you," Sarah wrote, as per The Sun. "And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that. You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family." Her email continued: "I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you. I was bedridden with fear. I was paralysed."

Following this, Sarah was subsequently dropped as patron by six charities: Julia's House, The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Prevent Breast Cancer, The Teenage Cancer Trust, the Children's Literacy Charity and the British Heart Foundation.

What else will change for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson?

While Sarah and Andrew are divorced, the exes have continued to live together at Royal Lodge – and the Prince's living arrangement there won't be affected by Friday's decision. HELLO! understands that the Prince has a private tenancy agreement with The Crown Estate that is unaffected by issues relating to his honours and titles.

What makes the Duke and Duchess of York title special?

The Dukedom of York has a special historical significance in the royal family. It was bestowed upon Andrew and Sarah on their wedding day in 1986. The title 'Duke of York' has traditionally always been given to the second son of the reigning monarch; however, it held exceptional significance to the late Queen.

Before he became king in 1936, her father, George VI was known as Prince Albert, Duke of York. Prince Albert, being the second son of George V and Queen Mary of Teck, also held the prestigious title – undoubtedly holding extra sentimental value to the Queen.