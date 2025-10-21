Princess Estelle looks grown up as she and Prince Daniel step out for a father-daughter outing

Princess Estelle of Sweden enjoyed quality time with her dad Prince Daniel at the 2025 BNP Paribas Nordic Open. The father-daughter duo attended the men's singles final between Norway's Casper Ruud and France's Ugo Humbert on Oct. 19 in Stockholm.

Daniel and his little Princess coordinated in navy for the outing, with the 52-year-old Prince sporting a navy blazer over a checked collared shirt, while Estelle wore a long-sleeve knit and blue jeans. The 13 year old, looking grown up and more like her mom Crown Princess Victoria, sat between her dad and Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjöström at the match, which Casper won, making him the first Norwegian to win the BNP Paribas Nordic Open.

© Getty Images Prince Daniel and Princess Estelle attended the BNP Paribas Nordic Open on Oct. 19, 2025

In remarks after his win, Casper said, via the ATP Tour website, "I am really happy to win here in Stockholm and it is a little bit of a childhood dream as it is close to Norway and all the legends have played here in the past. Federer, Nadal, Borg, McEnroe, you name it. So it is an honour to get a title here."

Estelle, who is second in line to the Swedish throne after her mother, is the Crown Princess Couple's older child. Daniel and Victoria also share nine-year-old son Prince Oscar.

© Getty Images The Princess spent quality time with her dad

Daniel once called being with one's children "the best thing in the world." While discussing his desire for his kids to experience life as he did before he married into the Swedish royal family, the dad of two told Dagens Nyheter in 2017: "Being with your children is the best thing in the world," adding, "I also think it's important to let the children visit all sorts of environments. You need to know how the metro works, and what it's like to travel by bus and what it's like to stand in line, and what it's like to experience that passion within the sports community when there's a game and the [AIK football team's supporter club] Black Army is chanting away. That's something I don't want them to miss out on."

Estelle and her dad’s day out at the tennis tournament came days after Daniel wrapped up his visit to South Korea with Crown Princess Victoria. The couple’s official trip to the country took place from Oct. 15 through Oct. 17. Prior to South Korea, the Crown Princess Couple carried out an official visit to Japan. "It is a true pleasure for Prince Daniel and me to visit Japan, especially at this beautiful time of year," Victoria said in a speech at the ambassador's reception on Oct. 13.

The Crown Princess also remarked that she and her husband were grateful "for the spirit of cooperation that unites us." Victoria said, "Although Japan and Sweden are far apart geographically, our relationship is both close and strong."