Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar enjoy rollercoaster of emotions during hockey outing – all the photos

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel treated their children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar to a thrilling hockey match on Friday evening.

The family of four, who were also joined by Prince Carl Philip's oldest sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, went to watch AIK Ishockey play BIK Karlskoga in the sixth game of the semi-finals of the HockeyAllsvenskan play-offs. The royals were treated to a thrilling game with the final result seeing AIK triumph over their rivals 2-1.

Estelle, Oscar and Gabriel were seen enthusiastically reacting throughout the match, including large cheers and reacting with shock at other moments.

Victoria and Daniel had more subdued reactions during the match, but after the final whistle, Daniel was seen holding his son aloft in celebration.

See the best photos from the match below…

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Royal arrivals Prince Oscar, nine, spent most of the match with his cousin, Prince Gabriel, eight, and the royal kids brought bags of popcorn with them.



© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Victoria and Estelle Victoria and her daughter looked so alike as they arrived for their hockey match. Victoria opted for a sleek black outfit for the fun outing, while Estelle went with a silver puffer jacket.



© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Faces of concern Gabriel and Oscar enjoyed their time at the match, but the young royals looked concerned as the match went on.



© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Estelle's joy As Estelle's team took the lead, the 13-year-old royal couldn't help but contain her joy.



© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Alexander and Gabriel celebrate It wasn't just Estelle who enjoyed the goal, as Alexander and Gabriel were also seen wildly celebrating.



© Johan Dali/TT/Shutterstock A royal kiss The outing wasn't solely dominated by the royal kids, as Daniel enjoyed an intimate moment with his wife, kissing her on the cheek.



© Johan Dali/TT/Shutterstock A tense moment Victoria got into the match as much as her children, with the heir to the throne reacting with surprise as the opposing team took an opportunity.



The week's sport

The Swedish royals aren't the only family to have enjoyed a sporting outing this week, as Britain's Prince William headed to a football match with his eldest son, Prince George.

However, while Victoria and her family celebrated their result, William and George left Paris to a disappointing result as the duo's beloved Aston Villa was defeated by Paris Saint-Germain 3-1.

