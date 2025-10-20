Princess Madeleine's son Prince Nicolas enjoys fall day with family dog

A Prince and his pup! Princess Madeleine of Sweden shared a new photo on Instagram of her son Prince Nicolas and their family dog Teddy. On October 19, the mom of three posted a picture of her 10 year old sitting on the ground, surrounded by yellow leaves, with Teddy on his lap. "Happy Fall day! ," Madeleine simply captioned the image.

The Prince was bundled up for the autumn day, sporting a puffer jacket, blue jeans and a baseball cap worn backwards. "Cute Prince Nicolas . Happy Autumn ," one Instagram user reacted to the post. Another commented, "Very beautiful boy!."

© Instagram Prince Nicolas of Sweden with his adorable dog Teddy

Nicolas is Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill's second child and only son. The pair are also parents to daughters Princess Leonore, 11, and Princess Adrienne, seven. This fall marks the royal family's second autumn since moving to Sweden. Last year, Madeleine shared a picture of her youngest child, Adrienne, and Teddy "experiencing a crisp and cold autumn for the first time."

© Instagram Princess Adrienne in the fall of 2024

Adrienne was less than a year old when her family moved to Florida in 2018. After years of living in the states, it was announced in March of 2023 that Madeleine and Chris had decided to relocate to Sweden indefinitely. While their move ended up being postponed, they eventually settled in Sweden during the summer of 2024.

© Instagram Princess Madeline's three gorgeous children

In a 2019 interview with Mama, Madeleine admitted, "The children have been looking forward to coming to Sweden for such a long time, to their rooms and to their things. But also because we are outside so much more here than we are in Florida. It's so hot there, and you can only be outside for short periods, so for them to be able to be out in the forest and run around, it's a dream. And it's something that I have really missed myself."

Madeleine told RTL News' Frauke Ludowig earlier this year that it "was lovely" to come back to her native Sweden after living abroad for many years. "I mean, I love [the] U.S. It's always going to be a big part of me. I met my husband there. We had our first child [Leonore] in New York, so it's always going to be a very special place for us, but both Chris and I, we have our families in Europe, so we felt after a while that it's, you know, it's time to move back home closer to our families and it was lovely," the Princess shared.Madeleine added, "I've been abroad now for 15 years, so it was about time to move back home."