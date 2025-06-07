Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's secret role for rain-soaked celebrations revealed

All eyes were on the Swedish royal family on Friday as they marked their country's National Day celebrations, despite heavy rain marring the festivities.

However, before the service began, two of the family's youngest members had some very secret, but important, responsibilities to carry out. In photos shared by the Kungahuset, Princess Estelle, 13, and Prince Oscar, nine, were seen greeting the King's horses and helping prepare them for the parade. The royal children were seen stroking the horses' muzzles as well as fastening saddles.

Estelle looked ready for her day in the stables, with the 13-year-old wearing a grey cardigan and a pair of denim jeans. Meanwhile, Oscar styled out a grey-checked shirt alongside a pair of darker jeans.

The young royals enjoyed their time in the stables View post on Instagram

A caption on the post read: "Before the National Day parade through Stockholm, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar greeted the King's horses at Hovstallet. The court stable has a multi-century history ever since Gustav Vasa had a stable built for the royal horses in 1535."

Fans were overjoyed with the photos, as one said: "These wonderful, curious and beautiful children," and a second noted: "Estelle is really a copy of her beautiful mother." Meanwhile, a third commented: "What a wonderful bunch of kids! Estelle is always as happy as her mother, too. Oscar is just like daddy."

© Magnus Lejhall/TT/Shutterstock The royals were caught up in the rain

Despite the happy photos, the rest of the day might be one for the kids to forget as they, alongside other members of the family, had to endure a wet and soggy day. Photos from the event saw the royals and other guests wrapping up in ponchos in a bid to stay dry.

Princess Sofia's appearance

In one of the day's more low-key events, the opening of the royal palace in Stockholm, Princess Sofia, who welcomed daughter Princess Ines back in February, made a glam appearance.

Sofia was wearing the traditional blue and yellow national costume, with her baby girl matching her in a miniature version of the dress.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Princess Sofia stepped out with daughter Ines

While Prince Carl Philip joined members of his family for the main proceedings, Princess Sofia, who is currently on maternity leave, spent the rest of the day privately with their young family.

The royal's absence was confirmed the week before when her name was dropped from a list of attendees; the news was also confirmed by Margareta Thorgren, the director of the Swedish Royal Court's Information and Press Centre.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Sofia welcomed Ines back in February

Sofia and Prince Carl Philip welcomed Princess Ines on 7 February earlier this year. In a statement, the palace shared: "The Office of the Marshal of the Realm is pleased to announce that HRH Princess Sofia, on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 1:10 p.m., gave birth to a healthy and prosperous daughter at Danderyd Hospital."