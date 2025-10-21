From Princess Kate to Prince Harry: the royals who've had their own 'Top Gun' moment

The Princess of Wales had her very own Top Gun moment during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire. It marked her first visit to the base since becoming Royal Honorary Air Commodore in August 2023. There, she sat in the pilot's seat of the Typhoon Future Synthetic Training Facility.

Remarkably, she performed a loop the loop, which is hardly surprising when you remember that her paternal grandfather, Peter Middleton, was an RAF fighter pilot who served in World War II.

During the trip, she revealed that her youngest son Louis is keen to follow in her grandfather's footsteps and become a fighter pilot, but added: "I'm going to tell them (her children) it takes eight years and a lot of hard work."