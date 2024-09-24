Princess Eugenie discusses 'mind-blowing' motherhood with sons August and Ernest

Princess Eugenie may be one of the most recognisable members of the British royal family, but she is notoriously private about her home life with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons August, three, and Ernest, one.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter made a rare parenting confession this week, describing motherhood as a "mind-blowing experience."

© Instagram Eugenie shared a throwback photo of their private family summer alongside her parenting confession

Eugenie made the comment during an interview with The Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity she co-founded with Julia de Boinville in 2017.

When asked whether welcoming her kids has changed how she thinks about modern slavery, she replied: "Becoming a parent is the most special, mind-blowing experience of a person’s life.

The Princess shares sons August and Ernest with her husband Jack Brooksbank

"My children make my world go around. It’s made me hungrier to do the work. I want to educate my children and all young people about being vulnerable, sensitive, and empathetic towards each other. I don’t want anyone to reach the age of 21 having not heard about modern slavery, like I did."

Changing priorities

Princess Eugenie has used her social platform in the royal family to highlight causes close to her heart, including sustainability – she even chose to have a plastic-free royal wedding in 2018!

Since becoming a mother, her passion for protecting the environment has only increased as she thinks about her children's future.

© Getty Images The couple tend to keep their family life very private

She told HELLO! ahead of the birth of her second child: "Since August came into my life, it's positively impacted my desire to do more.

"Priorities change when you have children; you want to do everything you can for them - and for your grandchildren. August is only two but I hope that what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."

Eugenie's parenting fears

She reiterated this point while speaking at the World Economic Forum event in Davos in 2023. Eugenie said: "My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them.

© Instagram/PrincessEugenie August was born in 2021

"I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that's the same. Every decision we now make has to be for August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life."

The doting mother added that she has developed more recent fears.

"But I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change, your hormones change, everything changes. Like now I'm scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before," Eugenie admitted.

