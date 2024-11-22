The royals and high-society cavaliers confirmed to attend the annual Debutante Ball in Paris - exclusive

It's almost time for some of high society's finest members to flock to Paris for the most opulent event of the year.

The annual Le Bal des Débutantes will be held in Paris, France on 30 November and will see young women from the realms of business, entertainment and the aristocracy from Europe, Asia, Africa and the US make their social debuts.

Each debutante is escorted by a cavalier, which may be a young man of her own choosing, such as a brother, cousin, friend, or boyfriend, or the organisers of the event find them a match.

Among this year's cavaliers are two young men from European royal houses - Prince Constantin d’Orléans and Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen.

Prince Constantin d’Orléans, 21, (pictured on far right below) is the son of Charles-Louis d’Orléans, who bears the courtesy title of Duke of Chartres.

Charles married Greek-born Ileana Manos in 1997 and the couple share five children.

Constantin, born in Paris on 25 February 2003, is their fourth child and this year he will escort Peyton Spaht, who hails from one of the richest families in San Francisco and is the founder of EWG:HS, a national club focused on influencing global brands to ban harmful chemicals in products that are still approved by the FDA.

Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen, known as Károly-Konstantin von Habsburg, 20, is the third and youngest child of Eilika of Oldenburg and Georg von Habsburg, the third in the line of succession to the former Austro-Hungarian throne.

The current head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine, the former royal house of the defunct Austro-Hungarian thrones, is Karl von Habsburg.

Károly-Konstantin is an equestrian and will escort Princess Eugenia de Bourbon at the Le Bal des Débutantes.

The ball, organised by Ophélie Renouard, will see the debs wear haute couture gowns by some of the biggest fashion houses.

Each year since 2005, one debutante is selected to open the dancing with a waltz, with the honour falling to Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck last year.

Le Bal des Débutantes 2024 This year's debutantes and their cavaliers revealed... Deb: Lucia Ponti & Cavalier: Count Alberico di Carpegna Brivio

Deb: Oona Finch & Cavalier: Count Ascanio di Carpegna Brivio

Deb: Madelyn Netto & Cavalier: William Dejoux

Deb: H.R.H Princess Eugenia de Bourbon & Cavalier: H.I.R.H. Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen

Deb: Aliénor Loppin de Montmart & Cavalier: Count Rodolphe de Hemricourt Grunne

Deb: Rysa Panday & Cavalier: Maarish Hinduja

Deb: Ella Yam & Cavalier: Harris Husain

Deb: Apollonie Halard & Cavalier: Gabriel de Kergorlay

Deb: Cornelia Manou & Cavalier: Leon Manos

Deb: Sofía Yadigaroglu & Cavalier: Konstantinos Manos

Deb: Olivia Meijer & Cavalier: Antonius Meijer

Deb: Marilia Vamvakidi & Cavalier: Prince Alexis Obolensky

Deb: Peyton Spaht & Cavalier: H.R.H Prince Constantin d’Orléans

Deb: Sophie Kodjoe & Cavalier: Toussaint Pierre-Vargas

Deb: Isabel de Poligny & Cavalier: Count Nicolas de Poligny

Deb: Sienna Gallienne & Cavalier: Beltran Remiro Imaz

Deb: Angel Zhang & Cavalier: Daniel Zhang

Deb: Mina Muniz Tschape & Cavalier: Zhining Zhao

Notable debs in previous years include Prince William's cousins, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Windsor, Princess Martha Louise of Norway's daughter, Leah Isadora Behn, and Emily In Paris star, Lily Collins.