Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The royals and high-society cavaliers confirmed to attend the annual Debutante Ball in Paris - exclusive
Subscribe
The royals and high-society cavaliers confirmed to attend the annual Debutante Ball in Paris - exclusive
debutante ball© Getty

The royals and high-society cavaliers confirmed to attend the annual Debutante Ball in Paris - exclusive

Le Bal des Débutantes will take place on 30 November

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's almost time for some of high society's finest members to flock to Paris for the most opulent event of the year.

The annual Le Bal des Débutantes will be held in Paris, France on 30 November and will see young women from the realms of business, entertainment and the aristocracy from Europe, Asia, Africa and the US make their social debuts.

Each debutante is escorted by a cavalier, which may be a young man of her own choosing, such as a brother, cousin, friend, or boyfriend, or the organisers of the event find them a match.

Among this year's cavaliers are two young men from European royal houses - Prince Constantin d’Orléans and Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen.

Prince Constantin d’Orléans, 21, (pictured on far right below) is the son of Charles-Louis d’Orléans, who bears the courtesy title of Duke of Chartres. 

Charles married Greek-born Ileana Manos in 1997 and the couple share five children.

View post on Instagram
 

Constantin, born in Paris on 25 February 2003, is their fourth child and this year he will escort Peyton Spaht, who hails from one of the richest families in San Francisco and is the founder of EWG:HS, a national club focused on influencing global brands to ban harmful chemicals in products that are still approved by the FDA.

Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen, known as Károly-Konstantin von Habsburg, 20, is the third and youngest child of Eilika of Oldenburg and Georg von Habsburg, the third in the line of succession to the former Austro-Hungarian throne. 

The current head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine, the former royal house of the defunct Austro-Hungarian thrones, is Karl von Habsburg.

Károly-Konstantin is an equestrian and will escort Princess Eugenia de Bourbon at the Le Bal des Débutantes.

View post on Instagram
 

The ball, organised by Ophélie Renouard, will see the debs wear haute couture gowns by some of the biggest fashion houses. 

Each year since 2005, one debutante is selected to open the dancing with a waltz, with the honour falling to Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck last year.

Le Bal des Débutantes 2024

This year's debutantes and their cavaliers revealed...

  • Deb: Lucia Ponti & Cavalier: Count Alberico di Carpegna Brivio
  • Deb: Oona Finch & Cavalier: Count Ascanio di Carpegna Brivio
  • Deb: Madelyn Netto & Cavalier: William Dejoux
  • Deb: H.R.H Princess Eugenia de Bourbon & Cavalier: H.I.R.H. Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen
  • Deb: Aliénor Loppin de Montmart & Cavalier: Count Rodolphe de Hemricourt Grunne
  • Deb: Rysa Panday & Cavalier: Maarish Hinduja
  • Deb: Ella Yam & Cavalier: Harris Husain
  • Deb: Apollonie Halard & Cavalier: Gabriel de Kergorlay
  • Deb: Cornelia Manou & Cavalier: Leon Manos
  • Deb: Sofía Yadigaroglu & Cavalier: Konstantinos Manos
  • Deb: Olivia Meijer & Cavalier: Antonius Meijer
  • Deb: Marilia Vamvakidi & Cavalier: Prince Alexis Obolensky
  • Deb: Peyton Spaht & Cavalier: H.R.H Prince Constantin d’Orléans
  • Deb: Sophie Kodjoe & Cavalier: Toussaint Pierre-Vargas
  • Deb: Isabel de Poligny & Cavalier: Count Nicolas de Poligny
  • Deb: Sienna Gallienne & Cavalier: Beltran Remiro Imaz
  • Deb: Angel Zhang & Cavalier: Daniel Zhang
  • Deb: Mina Muniz Tschape & Cavalier: Zhining Zhao

Notable debs in previous years include Prince William's cousins, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Windsor, Princess Martha Louise of Norway's daughter, Leah Isadora Behn, and Emily In Paris star, Lily Collins

Meet HELLO!'s Social Editor at Large

Woman smiling with champagne in the background

HELLO! is synonymous with luxury and glamour,  and Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, is the embodiment of both. Living at the grandiose Longleat House in Wiltshire with her husband Ceawlin, the 8th Marquess, and their two young sons, she is located at the heart of British high society.

While this all sounds rather traditional, Emma is actually an aristocratic trailblazer. Not only is she the first mixed heritage woman to become a marchioness, she is also the first with that title to walk the runway at fashion shows, become an ambassador for numerous prestige brands, and even to compete in Strictly Come Dancing.

Given all these firsts, it is apt she is HELLO!'s first Social Editor at Large, writing an unmissable column which takes readers inside the most enviable high-profile events, exhibitions, fashion shows and film festivals in the international calendar.  

Emma's monthly column is exclusively available to HELLO! readers both in print and online. And if you can't wait for the next instalment, here's a full profile of the thoroughly modern marchioness.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More