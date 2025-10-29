Princess Lilibet's 'playful' trait she shares with cousin Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte and Princess Lilibet may not have met in person but there is one "playful" detail that connects them across continents. Back in 2017, the Princess of Wales, then the Duchess of Cambridge, made a confession about her little girl while chatting to six-year-old Neveah when she paid a visit to the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London. At the time, Neveah revealed: "She asked me what my favourite colour is. I said it was pink and she said that's Charlotte's favourite colour too." Across the Atlantic, Meghan Markle has previously revealed that Lilibet's favourite colour is also pink, which shouldn't come as a surprise, based on the occasional times we see little Lilibet rock pink clothing.

© WireImage Princess Charlotte has a penchant for pink, as seen during her appearance at Wimbledon

Sharing a new video of her family in honour of Halloween, the Duchess of Sussex posted a clip which showed her, her husband Prince Harry, mother, Doria Ragland and their children Archie and Lilibet, head off to a pumpkin patch. In the video, little Lilibet is wearing pink leggings and a matching pink top.

WATCH: Archie and Lilibet go to a pumpkin patch with Harry and Meghan

Lilibet was also spotted sporting pink when her doting mother shared a sweet tribute to her daughter in honour of International Day of the Girl. "To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you. It’s your right and our responsibility. Go get 'em girl! [running emoji]. Happy International Day of the Girl," wrote Meghan, alongside a photograph of Lilibet wearing pink leggings and a bright pink top, as well as a clip of her running.

Back in August, Meghan also admitted that Lilibet is a lover of all things pink. "Oooh, there is a lot of pink in my house, oh my gosh, Lili loves pink, and now I can just stay in a world of ombre pinks and call it a day," she said on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

© Instagram / @meghan Lilibet is a pink princess!

What do the experts say?

London based image consultant, specialising in colour analysis, Marina Thompson, who runs Image Consultancy, Image by Mantis explained the significance of their shared favourite colour. "Princess Charlotte and Princess Lilibet both having pink as their favourite colour is a symbol of peacefulness, love and tranquility. Parents of course often dress their baby girls in pink and boys in blue, in a large part of the Western world. The princesses choice of preferring pink, although likely linked to these cultural norms, may also be a sign of their character being soft, kind and compassionate. Most children have been found to prefer the colour blue over other colours, so although it may not sound surprising both girls liking pink, they would not be the majority. Loving the colour pink would demonstrate they are both playful and nurturing. It will be interesting to see if both girls continue to choose pink as their favourite colour when they get to their teenage years."