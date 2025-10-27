Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland appears alongside Archie and Lilibet during family outing - watch

The Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland, joined the family for some seasonal fun recently - visiting a pumpkin patch! The social worker, 69, made a short cameo towards the end of a video Meghan shared on Instagram, which showed a montage of Archie and Lilibet running through a corn maze and riding in a wagon, before carving their pumpkins. Doria, dressed in knitwear and grey trousers, can be seen sitting at a table carving her own design into a large pumpkin. Meghan captioned the video: "Happy Sunday" with a pumpkin emoji and an orange heart. Watch above.

The Duchess, 44, shares a close bond with her mother, who resides in Los Angeles, a 90-minute drive from the Sussexes' Montecito mansion, which has a separate two-bedroom guesthouse for friends and family when they stay. Back in September, Meghan marked her mother's birthday by posting a boomerang-style clip on her Instagram Stories, showing her kissing Doria, surrounded by pink heart emojis.

© Instagram / @meghan Doria carved a pumpkin alongside Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet

On her wedding day to Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan was accompanied by her mother in the car as they arrived at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. While the Duchess is estranged from her father, Thomas Markle, she has consistently credited Doria with being a huge support to her family.

Doria has kept a low-profile throughout her daughter's relationship and marriage to Prince Harry, although she did appear in their Netflix docuseries in 2022, as well as the first season of With Love, Meghan, released earlier this year. When Harry and Meghan have travelled out of California or abroad, Doria usually steps in to care for her young grandchildren, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

Doria also flew over to the UK ahead of Archie's arrival in May 2019, when the Sussexes were residing at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in March 2020 and after temporarily residing at Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills home, they purchased their Montecito mansion.