Prince Harry addresses plans to become a US citizen

The Duke of Sussex was asked whether he will become a US citizen after attempting an American accent. Prince Harry, 41, appeared on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast this week, where he warned about the impact of social media on children's health and revealed he and Meghan had already had conversations about what to do if their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, ask to have a phone in future.

During a light-hearted segment of the chat, Harry revealed that the "most American thing" he does is surfing, before comic Hasan coached the royal in how to say: "I ordered breadsticks with ranch dressing at Applebee's" like he was born in the US.

Later in a quick fire round of questions Harry was asked if he will become a US citizen, to which he replied: "There are no plans to be at this point." The Sussexes are settled at their Montecito mansion they moved into five years ago after quitting the monarchy. Harry's latest comments come after he said he had "considered" becoming a US citizen, but that it wasn't a "high priority" during an interview with Good Morning America in February 2024.

Meghan studied for British citizenship test

The Duchess of Sussex previously revealed she found the British citizenship test "so hard" and even her husband had "no idea" of some of the answers. Meghan made the comments on an episode of her Archetypes podcast in 2022. Speaking to actress and director Pamela Adlon, Meghan said: "That citizenship exam is so hard. I was studying for it and I remember going 'Oh my goodness'. I would ask my husband 'Did you know this? Did you know this?' and people went 'Oh, I had no idea'".

© Getty Images Meghan married Harry in 2018

When Meghan’s engagement to Harry was confirmed in 2017, Buckingham Palace announced that the former Suits star would become a British citizen. But the Sussexes stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the US, amid reports Meghan had abandoned the process of seeking citizenship.

Archie and Lilibet dual citizenship

While Archie was born at the Portland Hospital in London on 6 May 2019, and Lilibet arrived at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California on 4 June 2021, as they are children of an American citizen (Meghan) and a British citizen (Harry), they are entitled to obtain dual citizenship.

© ABC / Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet, pictured at Disneyland in June, are both entitled to dual citizenship

According to the UK government website: "British citizenship is normally automatically passed down one generation to children born outside the UK. For example, you might automatically become a citizen if you're born outside the UK to a British parent. But your children will not automatically be citizens if they're born outside the UK." So, while Archie and Lilibet are both automatically British citizens, any future children they have would need to apply for citizenship, if born outside of the UK.