Prince Harry addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis for first time - 'I love my family'

Prince Harry spoke publicly about his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis for the first time during an interview on Good Morning America which aired on Friday.

The Duke of Sussex opened up to Will Reeves while in Canada as he and Meghan Markle began the 100-day countdown to the Invictus Games in Whistler and Vancouver.

Speaking with the son of late Superman actor Christopher Reeves - who has been photographed leading a film crew with the royal couple during their visit - Harry said he was happy to have been able to reunite with his dad quickly.

"Look I love my family" he said. "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I'm grateful for that."

Harry did not discuss what was said during his brief reunion with his father hours after it was revealed he was battling cancer but when quizzed further on the health of the King and if the diagnosis could have a "reunifying effect" amid their feud, Harry seemed positive.

He told Will: "Yeah, I'm sure. Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."

While being interviewed, Harry looked relaxed and in good spirits as footage of the Duke and his wife in Canada was also shared.

The new interview - which will air in full today - comes amidst the couple's major rebrand during which they launched Sussex.com, a "one-stop shop" for their activities.

They faced some critics who believe they are cashing in on their royal connection, but Harry and Meghan have defiantly stated that is not the case.

Ahead of the ABC interview, the network had teased what viewers were to expect with a trailer on social media.

"Tomorrow morning, a GMA exclusive, Prince Harry, the all-new interview on his life today with Meghan," a voiceover said. "How his father the King is doing and on his passion - supporting wounded warriors. Tomorrow on Good Morning America."

