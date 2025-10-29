Prince Harry puts on an American accent and reveals the 'most American thing' he does - watch

Prince Harry showed off his take on an American accent during a recent podcast appearance. On an episode of Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know, released on October 29, host Hasan Minhaj asked the Duke of Sussex if he could do an American accent.

"Which part of America?" Harry asked. "Anywhere," Hasan replied before giving the Duke a sentence to recite. He said: "This is the most American sentence I could think of: 'I ordered breadsticks with ranch dressing at Applebee's.'" Harry attempted to start, then laughed and asked the host to repeat the sentence. At one point the Duke remarked that he was "just sitting here sweating," but in the end pulled it off.

"That was decent," Hasan commended the Prince. After Harry repeated the host’s second line, “Hey, do you like my Cybertruck?”, Hasan turned to people off camera and said: "You guys out there, you cannot laugh like this. We're having a real thing."

"No, but by the way, the laughter, it's encouraging. Is it encouraging or is it mocking me? I'm not sure," Harry said, adding with an American accent: "Come on, y'all."

"Impressed by the royal's "y'all," Hasan asked Harry about his "yee-haw," and the Duke let out an enthusiastic 'Yee-haw.'"

Harry has been living in the United States since March 2020. He and wife Meghan Markle moved to California after stepping back as senior members of the royal family. When asked what's the "most American thing" he does now, Harry replied surf. "Is that American or is that Californian?" he mused.

© Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know Harry sat down for an interview with comedian Hasan Minhaj

Last October, surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer shared a video of the Duke surfing at Kelly Slater Wave Co.'s surf ranch. Page Six reported in 2020 that Meghan had purchased surfing lessons for her husband's 36th birthday. At the time, sources told the outlet that Harry was "loving it.”

This past August, Meghan posted a video of Harry surfing on her personal Instagram. Alongside the footage, set to Salt-N-Pepa's "Whatta Man," the Duchess of Sussex wrote: "We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message: [fox emoji]."

The couple's son Prince Archie, six, is following in his father's footsteps by taking up surfing in California. The young royal was spotted taking surfing lessons at a local beach over the summer.

For his latest interview, Harry sat down with comedian Hasan for a conversation on the dangers of social media and AI. As fathers of young children, the Prince and host discussed the harmful effects of social media on kids, as well as the Duke's work with The Parents’ Network, supporting families who have experienced harm because of social media.

"Myself and my wife, we've talked about this quite a lot. You know, we've had our own, our fair share of beatings on social media. And I guess when we moved to the US, one of the things that we both agreed on was, yes, we could focus on the things that really, that are very clearly obviously aligned to our passions and causes," Prince Harry recalled, noting that the tech industry was "not one of those things". However, the Duke said what "we agreed and what we were in search of was what is the root cause of so much suffering and pain around the world and if we can identify that, how can we shine a light on that and support the people trying to change the industry? And then it was the tech industry and it was social media and we're like 'Well, that's not very sexy.' There's no real- how do you tell this story? And then we saw the experts at Stanford and we realized there had been a growing group of experts and researchers who had been raising the alarm for so many years and weren't being listened to."

Harry shared that after they "met these experts and researchers at Stanford, we were like: 'This is something that we should put our weight behind.'"