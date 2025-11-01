King Charles and Queen Camilla make private donation following devastating news

Hurricane Melissa caused widespread havoc when it made landfall earlier this week, with the Category 5 storm leaving at least 19 people killed in Jamaica. King Charles previously shared how "deeply concerned" he was over the storm's impact, hoping that the "balance and harmony of nature" would soon be restored. On Saturday, it was reported that the monarch and Queen Camilla had made a private donation to relief efforts in affected countries, which is being fronted by the Red Cross; it wasn't announced how much the royal couple had donated.

Speaking about the impact of the royals' donation, Beatrice Butsana-Sita, the chief executive of the British Red Cross, said: "King Charles and Queen Camilla's donation will help the IFRC network continue its lifesaving work, particularly in Jamaica, such as through search and rescue and ensuring people have access to healthcare, safe shelter, clean water, food and other essential supplies. The scale of this disaster is immense and the Red Cross will be there for the long road ahead."

Jagan Chapagain, the secretary general of the IFRC added: "We are very grateful for this donation and hope it will encourage others to donate, too. Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica hard. Our emergency appeal is essential to raise the funds needed to help people rebuild their lives over the months and years to come."

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) is currently operating in Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic in the wake of the hurricane; volunteers are also prepared in the Bahamas as the storm continues to make its way north. Volunteers involved have been distributing emergency supplies and preparing and managing shelters. The UK government has so far pledged to match up to £1 million in public donations for aid.

King's response

In a statement released on 29 October, Charles said: "My wife and I have been deeply concerned and profoundly saddened to see the catastrophic damage caused by the ferocity of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and across the Caribbean. As we continue to follow the situation closely, our anxious thoughts are with all those who have been so cruelly affected by this awful storm. Above all, our most heartfelt sympathy is with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have tragically lost their lives.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The King shared his sadness in a statement

"Jamaica is a land for which I have had the greatest affection ever since I first visited the island while serving in the Royal Navy on the West Indies station over fifty years ago. I know that no disaster can break her people’s enduring spirit of strength, solidarity and steadfastness. I particularly want to express my sincere admiration for all of you, and especially for those who have responded so courageously when that spirit has been called upon in a desperate situation such as this."

It continued: "I have the greatest appreciation for the efforts of the emergency services, frontline workers and volunteers who are working bravely and tirelessly in support of rescue and recovery efforts across the island. This most dreadful of record-breaking storms reminds us of the increasingly urgent need to restore the balance and harmony of Nature for the sake of all those whose lives and livelihoods may have been shattered by this heartbreaking disaster. Our special prayers are with you all… Charles R."

Hurricane Melissa

© Getty Images Hurricane Melissa has been causing damage in the Americas

So far in 2025, there have been 13 tropical storms and hurricanes in the Americas, with the first hurricane forming in June. Melissa is the third Category 5 storm this year – following Hurricanes Erin and Humberto. Hurricane Melissa is the biggest storm of the year, but it probably won't be the last. Hurricane season isn't expected to end until November 30.