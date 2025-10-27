King Charles reveals 'children's kingdom' at Christmas country home – with its own turret

Nestled in the grounds of the Sandringham estate on Norfolk's coastline, King Charles revealed a "kingdom" has been built for children, far and wide, to explore. Free to access and open to the public, the woodland play park features the usual climbing frames, swings and slides, but perhaps its most exciting addition is the timber water tower. Looming over the rest of the forest haven, the tower stands at eight metres tall and was inspired by the real-life Victorian Appleton Water Tower on the edge of the Sandringham estate.

Sharing the update on social media, a picture of the stunning structure was posted to the official Sandringham Estate Instagram account. Alongside the image, a message was penned to potential visitors of the playground. It read: "Your own kingdom to explore. Bring the family this weekend for a fun day out and play in The Children’s Play Area," and featured a castle emoji.

The snapshot showed the large water tower and its crimson red twisted 14-metre tube slide standing in the middle of a fenced-off area next to a wooden swing set. The multi-level play structure has been designed to appear regal with its turret and intricate silver detailing that has been etched into the wooden exterior. It features a spiral staircase inside, a guardrail-enclosed rooftop lookout and a second metal slide that exits from the adjoining tower.

Parents and fans of the Instagram account that has over 64 thousand followers left excited comments underneath the picture, expressing their wish to bring their families to enjoy the woodland space at Sandringham. One follower said: "Sandringham is just incredible," while two more noted: "We love it here," and "Looks incredible!"

A home steeped in history

The Sandringham estate has been home to the British royal family since 1862, after Queen Victoria purchased it for her son, Prince Albert Edward, who later became King Edward VII. Since then, the sprawling grounds have become known as the location for many a royal Christmas, with the entire family flocking to the coast to open presents and enjoy the festive season.

According to the estate's website, the house sits on "20,000 acres of Royal Parkland", which features "two winding, way-marked trails, as well as unmarked footpaths, which venture off the beaten track into the woodlands". The gardens at Sandringham have been open to the public since the early 1900s; however, plans for the playground were only announced a few years ago, with the gates officially opening in 2021.

A Sandringham Estate spokesman previously said of the plans: "The ongoing development of a new Children's Play Area at Sandringham forms part of improvement works across the Estate, with a view to offering better facilities for visitors, whilst maintaining the landscape and environment for all to enjoy."