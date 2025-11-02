Prince William's conversations with the King ahead of his Brazil trip revealed

Prince William has spoken of his excitement at visiting Brazil for the first time after having "a number of conversations" about his trip with the King. As he prepares to attend his fifth annual Earthshot Prize ceremony in Rio de Janeiro and make a keynote speech at Cop30 on behalf of the monarch and the UK Government, a source confirmed that he has discussed what he will say with his father. "The King takes a keen interest in the Earthshot Prize and what the Prince is building," said the source.

"The King has read the Prince's speech…they have been talking about it, and given that it's such a shared topic that they feel extremely passionate about, I'm sure there have been many conversations over recent months…" As he left the UK, Prince William said: "As I depart for Rio de Janeiro I am excited for my first visit and to experience Brazil's vibrant culture, its extraordinary biodiversity, and above all, the warmth of its people. With the world's eyes turning to Brazil this week, there is no better place to celebrate bold climate leadership."

The future King's ambitious £50million, 10-year prize programme is now at the midway point of a critical decade in which to slow the rate of climate change. He added: "Hosting the Earthshot Prize allows us to not only recognise those driving change, but to be inspired by them. When we work together with optimism and courage, a more sustainable future is within our reach."

Ahead of his arrival, Stephanie Al-Qaq, the UK's ambassador to Brazil, said: "I think it's maybe an understatement to say that Brazilians are excited about having his Royal Highness here." The royal family are "incredibly well known" in Brazil, she said, adding: "They know his father very well.

"Obviously he's been here for quite a number of visits, but they're very excited about this, because it's next generation, and he comes with a slightly different message to his father and I think we're seeing with the Earthshot Prize, a lot of that really resonates with younger people as well, so they are very excited."

Asked about the Prince's role as a global statesman, she said: "To me, it seems that he is more than ready to step into that space. He's a very credible voice. Our royal family has quite a unique voice globally, and even more unique on this subject." Highlights from his time in Rio will see the future King visit the iconic Maracanã Stadium to engage in a Generation Earthshot event with young people from across the region and Brazilian football legend Cafu.

The youngsters are participating in a three-day programme running in Rio de Janeiro, which aims to help young people develop skills to become climate leaders. He will give a landmark speech at the United for Wildlife Global Summit, which will bring together key figures from the private sector, philanthropists and indigenous and community leaders to focus on fighting environmental crime.

William will also visit iconic sites across Rio including its beaches and tourist hotspots before his "Superbowl moment" – the Earthshot Prize Ceremony – on Wednesday, where he will be joined by stars including Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendez, Gilberto Gil, Anitta and Seu Jorge.