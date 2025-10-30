12 times King Charles and the royal family were heckled – and how they reacted

The royal family are usually greeted with cheers, applause, animated waves, and palpable enthusiasm when they take part in public engagements and walkabouts. But occasionally, the Firm are met with heckles from disgruntled members of the public. Grievances usually range from anti-monarchist chants, to how much the royal family's security costs the UK taxpayer.

King Charles is the latest royal who found himself in the verbal firing line. Earlier this week, the 76-year-old King was heckled as he carried out visits in Staffordshire. Charles was confronted by one lone protestor as he arrived at Lichfield Cathedral, where he met community groups and volunteers.

Referencing the saga surrounding his younger brother Prince Andrew – whose friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been scrutinised again thanks to the release of Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, and the revelation that Andrew still maintained contact with Epstein months after claiming he had cut ties –one man shouted at the King: "How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew? Should the MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?"

In a video circulating on social media, the King did not flinch as he continued to shake hands and chat with other members of the public, some of whom had travelled from Italy and the US. The man's cries were drowned out by other well-wishers who chanted: "God Save The King!"

Read on for other times the royals had to deal with uncomfortable situations…

© Getty Images King Charles Earlier this summer, the King was once again heckled by a member of the public – this time about the royal family's cost to UK taxpayers. "Why does your family cost us half a billion pounds a year, Charles?" a heckler called out as the King and Queen attended a walkabout in Newmarket. "Ah, yes," the King stoically replied, before moving down the line. "Why do you only pay your gardeners minimum wage?" the heckler continued to call out.



© Getty Prince William At last year's Earthshot Prize in Cape Town, South Africa, William found himself unexpectedly at the centre of a tense moment when protesters began shouting and holding up placards. As William took part in an impromptu walkabout in Kalk Bay, where he was learning about sustainable fishing, a pair of protesters began to raise their voices, with one bystander shouting: "Go home, you're not welcome." Another held up a sign with the words: "William, you have no sovereignty in our country."



© Getty Images Prince William The annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey usually sees a strong turnout of royals in attendance. In 2023, William had an unfortunate incident when he was greeted by rows of anti-monarchy protesters standing outside the abbey, holding signs that read: "Not My King." One protestor shouted over a megaphone: "You're never going to be our King! Down with the monarchy, William!" The Prince and his wife Kate simply ignored the anti-monarchists as they walked inside for the service.



© Getty Images Prince Andrew During Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, her second son Prince Andrew came under fire for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and his accuser Virginia Giuffre's sexual abuse allegations. The heckler, a 22-year-old man, verbally attacked Andrew as he walked behind his mother's coffin up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. "Andrew, you're a sick old man," the protestor shouted, before he was swiftly arrested and charged with "breach of the peace". In response, another member of the public cried out, "God save the King!" The case was not taken to court.



© Getty Images Prince William Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah in March 2021, in which Meghan claimed some members of the royal family had shared "concerns" over her son Prince Archie's skin tone, Prince William faced an awkward encounter with a reporter. As he and his wife Kate made their first public appearance post the Oprah interview, visiting a school in Stratford, William addressed the racism allegations. "We're very much not a racist family," he declared. When asked if he had been in touch with his brother Harry, the Prince added: "No, I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do."

WATCH: Princess Kate heckled on public walkabout

Princess of Wales

During her visit to Northern Ireland in October 2022, the Princess of Wales engaged in a walkabout alongside her husband William. As Kate shook hands with a woman in the crowd, the lady said: "Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country." The woman, who was recording on a mobile phone at the time, added: "Ireland belongs to the Irish." Princess Kate laughed off the awkward interaction, continuing to shake hands with other members of the public.

© Getty Images King Charles In September 2022 following the death of his mother, new monarch Charles toured the nations of the United Kingdom. During his visit to Cardiff, Wales, one man (pictured on the left holding a mobile phone) called out: "While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade." Charles turned to face the man, before continuing down the line and shaking hands, while his police protection officer stood in front of the heckler and blocked him.

© Getty Images Prince William The Prince of Wales is a massive fan of football and serves as president of the Football Association, but in May 2022, he was faced with boos at the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea. Although the royal kept his composure and didn't respond to the booing, members of parliament were angered, with the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, saying: "I utterly condemn any fans who booed Prince William at Wembley today. The FA Cup final should be an occasion when we come together as a country. It should not be ruined by a minority of fans' totally shameful behaviour. In this year of all years – the Queen's Platinum Jubilee – this is dreadful."

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced hecklers when they visited Ireland just two months after they married back in 2018. As they met sculptor Rowan Gillespie, who had created a memorial for victims of Irish Famine, they were met with chants of "Up the RA" and "Tiocfaidh ár lá," a Republican slogan that translates to "Our day will come". The protestors stood on the other side of the River Liffey, and Harry and Meghan ignored them.

© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II The late Queen found herself being heckled when she visited the Westway sports centre following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017. Her Late Majesty and grandson Prince William met with firefighters and residents of the tower block. However, as the monarch prepared to leave, a man shouted out: "What about our children? Queen! Come here! We want to see you." The Queen got into her waiting car, while William was heard apologising and pledged to "come back" to the site of the disaster. William kept his word, and in 2022 met with survivors as they marked the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.