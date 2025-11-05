Prince William follows in Princess Diana's footsteps with iconic photoshoot moment in Brazil

Prince William has followed in the footsteps of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, by visiting Rio de Janeiro's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue. The future king posed for a photograph against the backdrop of the city's skyline, just as Diana did in April 1991 during a tour of Brazil with Prince Charles. A Kensington Palace spokesperson, speaking to the travelling media pack, said: "The Prince has loved meeting so many people from across Rio over the last few days. He's been incredibly struck by the number of people who fondly remember his mother's visit to this beautiful city."

During a six-day visit to Brazil in 1991, the Prince and Princess visited the capital Brasilia and São Paulo. Diana was a huge hit with locals in Rio de Janeiro, visiting both Copacabana beach, where her eldest son played volleyball this week. She also posed for photographs at Christ the Redeemer, the 30-metre statue which overlooks Rio from the top of the 700 metre-high Corcovado Mountain.

During their trip, the royal couple also visited Belem, where the-then Prince Charles hosted an environmental seminar on board the Royal Yacht, which anchored near the Amazonian city. On Thursday, their son Prince William will make a landmark speech to world leaders gathered in Belem for the Cop30 summit.

William was at Christ the Redeemer to meet the 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalists with Rio mayor Eduardo Paes. He was met beneath the statue by Cardinal Orani João Tempesta, Metropolitan Archbishop of São Sebastião do Rio de Janeiro and Padre Omar Raposo, Guardian of The Sanctuary, Christ the Redeemer. Padre Omar then took him to visit the Chapel underneath Christ the Redeemer.

© Shutterstock Princess Diana visited the Christ the Redeemer statue in April 1991

On arrival at the landmark, William was introduced to two-month-old Maria Beatriz, known as Mabê, who was also making her first trip to Christ the Redeemer with her parents, Rio de Janeiro’s deputy mayor Eduardo Cavaliere and his wife Victoria.

© Getty Images The Princess admiring the view from the Corcovado mountain in 1991

© Getty Images Prince William mimicked the moment, standing and admiring the same view 34 years later

Highlights from Rio

William has spent the past three days in the city. He was welcomed by Mayor Eduardo Paes on Monday and symbolically handed the keys to the city, before visiting sights including the Maracanã Stadium and Copacabana Beach. His trip has included seeing local sustainability projects, such as during a tour of the Guapimirim mangrove area, and meeting community leaders to discuss environmental issues.

The eco Prince also attended the United for Wildlife Summit on Tuesday evening, where he delivered a landmark speech. "We must put a stop to the criminal networks driving environmental crime and destruction," he said. "We must stand alongside those who everyday are standing up and defending nature. We must recognise and celebrate these protectors, not just in words but through our actions. And we must act together. Governments, businesses and civil society - each must now step up and play their role in developing solutions, scaling support, and shifting resources to where they are needed most."

© Getty Images William met the 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalists at the iconic Rio attraction ahead of Wednesday evening's ceremony

The glitzy Earthshot Prize Awards

Later on Wednesday, William will stage the star-studded 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards at the Museum of Tomorrow, where Kylie Minogue and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes are among the celebrities performing. He will deliver the keynote speech, and it will be then that five winners out of the 15 finalists will be awarded £1million each to scale up their environmental projects that will help "repair the planet".

Speaking to HELLO! in a world exclusive before his departure for Brazil, William, father of Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, said: "As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit. I want them to grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity and a sense of hope about the future. But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk. The Earthshot Prize is about turning the tide, about proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow."