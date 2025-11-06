Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie breaks cover after dad Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's fall from grace
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's daughter Princess Eugenie has been photographed for the first time since the former Duke of York was stripped of royal titles

Princess Eugenie walking with Jack Brooksbank and a friend
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle Casey
34 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie has been photographed for the first time since her father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was stripped of his royal titles and evicted from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge. The couple enjoyed an outing in West London and were pictured beaming whilst out for stroll with her husband of over six years, Jack Brooksbank .  Eugenie, 35, opted for a low-key ensemble, wearing black wide-leg jeans and a matching black T-shirt. She kept her hair swept off her face, her brunette locks tied in a loose bun. Meanwhile, her husband donned blue jeans, a grey jumper and forest green woolly hat. 

This is the first time either of Andrew's daughters, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, have been seen since their father's fall from grace. Her sister, Princess Beatrice, 37, yet to break cover.

Eugenie headed out with her husband and a group of friends

Eugenie headed out with her husband, Jack Brooksbank and a group of friends as the royal made her first appearance.

Jack had fun car keys

Jack was seen flashing his keys as he walked with his wife, and they featured a fun doughnut.

Eugenie had a great time

Eugenie and Jack were seen laughing with their friends during the outing.

The royal enjoyed her time out

The royal was seen easily chatting with her friends, ignoring the recent scandals.

The royal was seen out and about

Eugenie wore a black top and a chic necklace during her time out with her friends.

Eugenie looked so happy

Nothing was bothering Eugenie as she stepped out.


Eugenie made plenty of gestures

The royal was so expressive during her time out.

Eugenie was out for the day

Eugenie had headed out to west London with her friends.

Eugenie will remain a princess

The royal's sister is yet to break her cover.

Andrew's downfall

Last Thursday, a shock statement from Buckingham Palace revealed that the King has stripped his brother of all his titles, styles and honours. He has also been asked to vacate his mansion in Windsor, which he shares with his ex-wife. The decision to completely strip Andrew of his titles is unprecedented and hasn't been done in over 100 years. The statement read: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Andrew's downfall comes following Andew's highly-publicised  friendship with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations published in Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir. He vehemently denies all allegations.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash says: "This is the move that many had called for and the King had to act decisively in response, however difficult it may have been for him as a brother. It's a marked change from Andrew's statement announcing he would no longer use his Duke of York title, in which he suggested it was his decision to do so.  The Palace had to get it right this time to restore public confidence and they have done so. The King has made clear that he is calling the shots. He's condemned his brother's 'serious lapses of judgement' and crucially, said publicly that his and the Queen's sympathies have been and remain with the victims and survivors of abuse.

"It may have taken longer than the public would have liked – there have been difficult legal and constitutional issues to consider – but the royal family will be hoping this draws a line under the latest slew of damaging headlines so they can focus on their work and the future."

LISTEN: The Prince Andrew situation explained

