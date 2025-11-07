Prince William makes impromptu stop as he wraps his incredible week in Brazil

Prince William has ended his visit to Brazil by meeting indigenous leaders at a botanical garden in the Amazonian city of Belem. The future King heard how they are playing a vital role in protecting the regions ecosystems, a day after urging attendees at the COP30 summit to recognise indigenous people as "global climate leaders."

William met representatives from Tenure Facility, a finalist in the 2025 Earthshot Prize category Restore and protect nature, at the Museu Emilio Goeldi, the Amazon’s oldest museum, which is surrounded by a park containing more than 3,000 botanical species.

The organisation aims to help indigenous, Afro-descendant, and local communities secure ancestral land rights, enabling them to protect the land for generations to come.

As the Prince left his hotel for his final engagement on November 7, he stopped the convey to do an impromptu walkabout with locals, who were shouting "William, William." The heir to the throne also posed for selfies with waiting members of the public.

© Mauro Pimentel - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William spoke at COP30 on November 6

Earlier this week, at his United for Wildlife summit, the Prince of Wales pledged to back those "standing up and defending nature" as he launched a new Royal Foundation partnership to fund indigenous advocates protecting the Amazon.

In his speech at the COP30 World Leaders Summit, William said: "We must listen to the voices and leadership of Indigenous people and local communities, who care for half of the world’s land and a third of its remaining intact forests."

© Getty Images The trip to Brazil marked the future King's first official visit to the country

The Prince joined Joenia Wapichana, a former politician and President of the National Association for Indigenous Peoples to visit the sumaúma tree, one of the oldest in the park, and a species that many indigenous Brazilians have a spiritual connection to. He then joined a conversation with five Indigenous Peoples representatives and leaders from across Brazil to hear about how they are integrating traditional knowledge with digital tools to monitor territories, combat disinformation, and promote culturally rooted solutions.