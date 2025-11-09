Emotional King Charles leads poignant tributes at Remembrance Sunday service – live updates

King Charles was overcome with emotion when he led the royal family during a moving Remembrance Sunday service. The tearful monarch was joined by senior family members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, for the annual event, held in Whitehall, central London, paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives and fought for their country during the two World Wars and other conflicts. The Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives also marked the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces with a two-minute silence and sombre wreath-laying ceremony.

Members of the public lined Whitehall to watch the service, with many sporting poppy pins, bags and scarves. There were rapturous cheers and applause as veterans and military personnel lined up to take their places ahead of the March Past. Around 10,000 participants, representing 341 different Armed Forces and civilian associations, took part, including 20 Second World War veterans, six of whom are 101 years old, with Arthur Osborne the oldest. The youngest person to March was Evie Roots, eight, from Scotty’s Little Soldiers, whose father, WO2 Adam Roota, served with the Army Air Corps and sadly died in a parachuting accident in 2018.

Charles, 76, was the first to place a wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph in Whitehall, central London after a national two-minute silence, followed by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh. Equerries laid wreaths on behalf of the Queen and the Duke of Kent, who watched the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, as well as one for the Princess Royal, who is currently on an official visit to Australia.

The King, wearing the Field Marshal No.1 Ceremonial Frock Coat with Greatcoat, Poppy and sword, appeared deep in thought as he placed his wreath at the foot of the cenotaph. Fresh from his week in Brazil to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards in Rio de Janeiro, Prince William looked smart in his Royal Air Force uniform in the rank of Wing Commander, while Prince Edward donned the Royal Wessex Yeomanry uniform. The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also in attendance, dressed respectfully in black with poppies on display.

The crowd fell poignantly silent as each of the royals’ wreaths were placed at the foot of the Cenotaph, with only the gentle rustling of leaves heard in the background. Music was played by The Massed Bands of the Guards Division and the Pipes and Drums throughout the ceremony, while The King’s Scouts formed a guard of honour outside the FCDO building.

This event follows earlier commemorations held this year to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, specifically Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) and Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day). The commemorations paid tribute to the millions across the UK and Commonwealth who served in Europe and the Far East, highlighting the experiences of those who fought, the children who were evacuated, and the essential roles filled by those on the Home Front.

Members of the public gather ahead of the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph

Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "This Remembrance Sunday, we pause as a nation to honour all those who have served our country. We reflect on the extraordinary courage of our armed forces in the World Wars and subsequent conflicts, whose service secured the freedoms we cherish today. Eighty years since the end of the Second World War, we remember a generation who stood against tyranny and shaped our future. Their legacy is peace, and our duty is to protect it. Such sacrifice deserves more than silence, which is why this government remains committed to supporting veterans, their families, and those who serve. Today, we remember, and we renew our promise to uphold the values they fought for."

King Charles leads tributes The King, wearing the Field Marshal No.1 Ceremonial Frock Coat with Greatcoat, Poppy and sword, appeared to be holding back tears during the service.

Prince William pays his respects The Prince of Wales reflects with closed eyes during the two-minute silence at the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. He donned his Royal Air Force uniform in the rank of Wing Commander with a greatcoat, poppy and sword. Having completed seven and a half years of full-time operational military service, promoting the role and the welfare of those who are serving, or who have served, their country in the Armed Forces is a key focus for The Prince of Wales. His Royal Highness left operational service in 2013.

Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales watched from the balcony while the wreath-laying ceremony took place. Both clad in sombre, all-black ensembles, the royal ladies paid their respects with poppy brooches. Camilla wore three poppies, but Princess Kate broke with tradition by donning a single flower. One theory is that the royals wear multiple brooches in honour of family members who have fought and died in wars.

Veterans gather at Whitehall A highlight of the service is the Royal British Legion's March Past, which will see around 10,000 veterans participating. Over 300 different Armed Forces and civilian organisations are represented, from bereaved children and military cadets to some of the last surviving veterans of the Second World War. One veteran told the BBC they felt "humbled and lucky to be here", admitting it was an emotional day.



Paying their respects Members of the military marching bands perform at the beginning of the 2025 National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph.



Big weekend for the royal family

It comes after Prince George, 12, joined his mother, Princess Kate, for the first time at the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening – six months after meeting veterans at Buckingham Palace during commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. George, who took his duties very seriously, looked on solemnly as he watched performances from Sir Rod Stewart, Sam Ryder and Keala Settle as well as music performed by the Central Band of the RAF, the RAF Squadronaires and the Band of HM Royal Marines.

Prince George made his debut at the festival alongside his mother Princess Kate

Absent from the Festival of Remembrance was Prince William, who was flying back from Belem, Brazil, which has limited flight options. HELLO! understands that the route was chosen for the Prince of Wales to ensure that he was in the country in time for the Remembrance Service.