Who is looking after Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the Festival of Remembrance?

The Princess of Wales made a high-profile appearance on Saturday evening, attending the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, and she brought her eldest son, Prince George, with her. Kate and George joined the King and Queen and other members of the royal family for the poignant service while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stayed at home. So who was looking after the royal children at their new house, Forest Lodge, in Windsor?

No doubt they were in the safe hands of their trusted Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been with the Waleses since George, who is now 12, was eight months old. At the time, an insider told HELLO! that Maria had "worked for other high-profile families and it was from there that the Cambridges heard of her and hired her". The source added: "She is not married and doesn't have a boyfriend, as her life is totally dedicated to the family she is working with. She is known for being totally professional – married to the job."

Maria is a Norland Nanny, meaning she was trained at the prestigious Norland College in Bath. Norland offers a BA (Hons) degree in Early Childhood Education and Care, as well as diploma courses. Graduates of Norland are sought after for their expertise in child development and care, and are best recognised for their light brown uniform and hat.

William wouldn't have been available to look after Charlotte and Louis as he was still travelling home from Belem, Brazil, following his recent trip to the South American country. HELLO! understands the Prince of Wales is flying back commercially and Belem has limited flight options. It's also understood that the route was chosen for the Prince of Wales to ensure that he was in the country for the Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday.

Nanny Maria's public appearances

With over a decade of experience as a royal nanny, Maria is used to attending public engagements and looking after her young charges while the world watches on. She has been spotted taking care of the kids at family christenings and weddings, including at the 2017 nuptials of Kate's sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor wedding in 2018. Maria has also been on hand to help at high-profile events like Trooping the Colour and the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in 2022, while she has also accompanied the family abroad on their tours.

© Getty Norland Nannys like Maria are known for their traditional brown uniform

Speaking previously to HELLO!, Norland nanny Louenna Hood explained what it takes to be this type of caregiver. Apart from being responsible for daily duties such as feeding the children or helping with school runs, Norland nannies are also expected to help with homework. "Depending on how each individual child learns, we might set up a homework station in the garden or in an indoor den, to stop boredom and resistance setting in," Louenna said. Promoting the independence of a child is also of importance to a Norland nanny. "It can be as simple as making their bed in the morning or learning to make scrambled eggs for breakfast. We become their teachers and it's more important that we teach these skills than just do the tasks ourselves."

Given that George, Charlotte and Louis are also members of the royal family, it's likely that Maria will have been given highly specialised, practical training, including advanced defensive driving techniques and security awareness – skills essential for safely transporting and protecting the royal children during their high-profile public and private duties.

© Max Mumby Maria, pictured with Princess Charlotte (left), is used to attending high-profile occasions like royal weddings

The traditional Festival of Remembrance

While Charlotte and Louis stayed at home on Saturday night, Kate and George attended the Festival of Remembrance. The annual festival honours the service and sacrifice of British and Commonwealth Armed Forces personnel, past and present. This year's event commemorated the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, honouring the courage and sacrifice of those who fought and lost their lives. Those lost in more recent conflicts were also remembered.

© Alamy Live News. Prince George made his debut at the festival with his mother, Princess Kate

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the UK government lifting the ban on gay, lesbian and bisexual personnel serving openly in the armed forces. The festival, therefore, reflected on past discriminations and celebrated the progress made since 2000.

William and Kate's new home

Back in August, Kensington Palace announced that the Waleses would "move house later this year" from their previous residence at Adelaide Cottage, where they lived for three years. And in early November, it was confirmed that they had moved into their new forever home, Forest Lodge, also located in Windsor Great Park. The new house has eight bedrooms, a long gallery, a tennis court and a pond.

© Getty Images The Waleses moved into their new forever home, Forest Lodge, over the children's school half-term break in October

William and Kate have increased the security measures at their new home. A wider no-fly zone above their mansion has been enforced, which means that helicopters, hot air balloons, drones and even kites cannot fly over their property. The new extension includes a further three-quarters of a mile restriction around Forest Lodge. It is currently classed as a temporary restriction, which is due to expire on 21 January, however, it is thought that by then this will be changed to be a permanent amendment. The heightened security ensures that the Waleses, and nanny Maria, can go about their lives away from prying eyes.