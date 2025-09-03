The Princess of Wales confirmed to 'celebrate' end of 2025 with event close to her heart

The Princess of Wales's Christmas concert has become a highlight of the festive season, with members of the royal family in attendance at the soiree at Westminster Abbey. The event has also featured performances and readings from notable names, including Gregory Porter, Paloma Faith and Richard E Grant, with Kate showcasing her piano skills in 2021.

The Together at Christmas concert looks set to take place again this year, as confirmed by the Royal Foundation's most recent accounts, published in August. In the section titled 'What's next for the Royal Foundation?' It states: "2025 will see The Royal Foundation continue to tackle the illegal wildlife trade, work towards demonstrating that it is possible to end homelessness, highlight the vital importance of the early years and work with communities so they can thrive."

© Getty Kate hosted her fourth Christmas concert last year

It concludes with: "Finally, to close 2025, the 'Together at Christmas' will once again aim to bring together communities across the UK to celebrate people who have gone out of their way to help others with even more impactful local services."

While Kensington Palace is yet to announce the date for this year's event, it typically takes place in December. Last year's service was the fourth Christmas Carol Service, and it fell just a few months after Kate confirmed that she had completed her cancer treatment.

WATCH: William and Kate joined by children at 2024 Christmas carol service

Giving thanks

The Prince and Princess were accompanied by their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with the youngsters placing handwritten notes on the Kindness Tree installed outside Westminster Abbey. Guests were asked to hang messages on its branches in recognition of someone who has supported them during their lives, with Louis dedicating his note to his maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton. "Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me," it read.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis placed their messages on the Kindness Tree

© Getty The royals had front row seats at the concert

Over 1,600 guests attended the Westminster Abbey concert in 2024, which was dedicated to those "who have shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities". Each one received an Order of Service, adorned with a beautiful bespoke illustration by illustrator Charlie Mackesy, and a special letter from the Princess of Wales, thanking them for all they have done to provide comfort and hope to those who need it the most.

As she arrived to greet guests at the service, Kate spoke of "challenging times" and how she "didn't know" what 2024 would bring. The Princess, who confirmed she is in remission from the disease in January, was heard telling singer Paloma Faith at the time: "I didn't know this year was going to be the year I've just had."

When Faith replied, "the unplanned", Kate said: "The unplanned, exactly. But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times."

© Getty Princess Kate meets British singers Olivia Dean and Paloma Faith

A number of royals joined the Waleses at the service including the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall, Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Lady Gabriella Windsor. The concert was later broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve, with the Royal Foundation accounts revealing that it had a total audience of 3.3 million.