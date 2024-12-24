Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, and more royal spouses' first Sandringham Christmas in unearthed photos

Joining fellow members of the royal family on Christmas Day is a right of passage for the spouses of King Charles' family members.

Many royals wait for their wedding to introduce their partner to the Sandringham walkabout and church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church though there have been exceptions along the way.

The festive service is an occasion for the wives and husbands of royals including Prince William and Prince Harry to meet with members of the public and get dressed up in all their finery.

See the best photos of the partners of King Charles, Prince Edward, and more during their Sandringham Christmas debut…

© Getty The Princess of Wales Kate made her Sandringham debut in 2011 following her royal wedding eight months prior. The then-Duchess of Cambridge charmed crowds in a maroon coat and hat from Jane Corbett. The 29-year-old admitted to being worried about what to buy the late Queen for Christmas in ITV's Our Queen at Ninety. She revealed that she opted to make the late monarch chutney using her granny's recipe. "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody," the princess said.

© Getty Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex was invited to her first Sandringham Christmas in 2017 prior to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. The soon-to-be addition to the royal family opted for a quiet luxury look in the form of a camel Sentaler coat and matching Chloe bag, as well as Stuart Weitzman boots and a fascinator-style hat. Meghan held on to Harry's arm for her first walkabout and paid close attention to unfamiliar royal protocol as she was seen curtsying to Queen Elizabeth as she departed.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh Duchess Sophie spent her first Christmas on the royal estate in Norfolk in 1999 having married Prince Edward in July. The then-Countess of Wessex chose a full-length cream coat with an Avant-Garde pistachio-hued hat and cream box bag. Sophie greeted members of the public confidently and was even given a beautiful bouquet of flowers by one kind well-wisher.

© Getty Mike Tindall Zara Tindall's rugby star husband Mike accompanied her to St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day for the first time in 2011 having tied the knot in July. He beamed throughout the walkabout and was seen enjoying a joke with his new brother-in-law Peter Phillips while wearing a smart coat and tie.

© Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Like her cousin Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice chose to bring her partner to the family Christmas in Norfolk prior to their wedding. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined the York sister in 2019 - seven months before he and Princess Beatrice tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that was kept private due to Covid-19 restrictions.



© Getty Jack Brooksbank Princess Eugenie waited until after her royal wedding day in 2018 to bring Jack Brooksbank to Sandringham for Christmas. The couple walked hand in hand, exuding a newlywed glow, with Eugenie stunning in a festive red shift dress by Andrew Gn.



© Getty Queen Camilla Having married King Charles in 2005, the then-Duchess of Cornwall made her Sandringham debut that very year in a blue-toned grey coat dress and the most eye-catching hat. Between 1981 and 1992, Charles had been accompanied by the late Princess Diana on Christmas Day. The couple formally announced their separation on 9 December 1992 hence her absence.

© Getty Sir Timothy Laurence Sir Timothy Laurence joined his new wife Princess Anne for Christmas at Sandringham in 1992, the year they tied the knot. The couple matched in double-breasted coats alongside Anne's 11-year-old daughter Zara who was so sweet in red. DISCOVER: Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie pay tribute to late Queen with 2024 Christmas card

The pair have made a habit of matching on Christmas Day and just last year Sir Timothy and Anne coordinated in the Highgrove Heritage scarf - gifts from King Charles.