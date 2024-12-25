Princess Kate is festive in green and tartan for family gathering in Norfolk

It's been a difficult year for the Wales family, so Christmas is likely to be even sweeter than usual with celebrations encompassing both the festive season and the end of a year they're perhaps happy to see the back of.

Every year, Princess Kate pulls out all the stops when it comes to her festive attire, rocking seasonal shades such as burgundy and forest green, and 2024 was no exception.

For the traditional Christmas Day church service, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a emerald green tailored coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, with a matching bow-adorned hat, and a green and blue tartan scarf.

She accessorised with fashion-forward footwear in the form of black suede boots, and carried her Grace Han Love Letter Top Handle bag.

© Getty Kate looked gorgeous in green

The Princess styled her hair in sleek blowdry, pinned off her face by her hat.

© Getty The Wales family attend the Christmas Morning Service

Princess Kate has an impressive collection of jewellery to choose from, and for her December 25th outing, she opted for the classic choice of emerald and diamond earrings.

© Getty Kate's emerald and diamond earrings

Green was a popular colour for the royals on Christmas Day, with Queen Camilla and Isla Phillips also rocking the hue.

WATCH: Royals step out for church on Christmas Day

Royals on Christmas Day

Princess Kate wasn't the only stylish royal in attendance, with Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh equally chic in a cornflower blue coat, while Zara Tindall put her own spin on Christmas Day fashion, wearing a burgundy number. Princess Beatrice also sported a camel coat from the Net-a-Porter for The King's Foundation collection.

© Getty Charlotte wore a checked coat with a hair bow

The Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, looked pretty as a picture in a green and navy checked coat, coordinating beautifully with her mother.

LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast