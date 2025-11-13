Prince William keeps promise to local Cornish football club

The Prince of Wales was all smiles as he revealed it was a "privilege" to help a local Cornish football club as he opened a new access road to help players, supporters and away fans get to their pitch on Thursday. Back in June, Prince William took action after Mousehole AFC, located close to Land's End in the tiny village of Paul, were struggling with access to their club down a pothole-ridden lane.

He helped bring together a coalition of people to solve the problem, with construction work taking place over four weeks over the summer. Devout Aston Villa fan William, who is known as the Duke of Cornwall in the county, previously wrote to the club, saying: "I have seen time and time again that community hubs are essential in providing the spaces for people to come together, to build stronger communities and to allow people to thrive. It is a privilege to be able to help the local community access Mousehole AFC. I'd like to personally add my thanks for all the hard work that's gone into making it happen."

He had said he had been looking "forward to seeing the new road for myself as soon as I can".

1/ 5 © Getty Images William walks down the new access road The Prince was pictured walking down the new access road before meeting players from the youth and adult teams taking part in training on the pitch to hear about the difference the new road has made.



2/ 5 © Getty Images William poses with members of the consortium who built the new road William heard about the issues being faced by the local community and worked with CRH, a global leader in building materials, to see if they could help develop a lasting solution. In addition to improved access, the completed project provides new parking facilities, which will enable the club to expand its offering of sporting, social, and cultural events for the wider community.

3/ 5 © Getty Images William met young fans at Mousehole In addition to improved access, the completed project provides new parking facilities, which will enable the club to expand its offering of sporting, social, and cultural events for the wider community. The football club is not on Duchy of Cornwall land, but it is in a remote Cornish community that the Prince wanted to personally support. Construction work to build the new road was carried out at no cost to the club over the summer, thanks to generous in-kind contributions from a consortium of partners businesses.



4/ 5 © Getty Images According to Cornwall Live, William was asked if he would like a drink in the club house, he said: "I'm not going to have a cider at this time of the day. I'm on my best behaviour. I'd better not."

