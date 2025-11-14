Mike Tindall's awkward response to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor joke

Mike Tindall has remained tight-lipped when it comes to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew. The retired rugby player, who is married to the royal's niece, Zara Tindall, recently shut down a joke about Andrew, in a new interview with The Times. Speaking to the publication alongside James Haskell and Alex Payne, his co-hosts on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, Mike, 47, had nothing to say when James, 40, revealed that he frequently jokes about Andrew. "It's never the wrong moment for that," James told The Times. "I said, 'No comment!'" Mike was quick to add.

The recent downfall of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The British Royal Family has dominated the headlines in recent weeks, after it was confirmed that King Charles had stripped his brother, Andrew, of all of his titles, styles and honours, following his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein.

In an official statement released on behalf of the King on 30 October, Buckingham Palace announced that the former Duke of York would be known as 'Andrew Mountbatten Windsor' going forward. "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," it began.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

In addition, it was announced that Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, would no longer use her courtesy title, Duchess of York. However, the former couple's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will retain their royal titles and HRH styles.

Following the statement, HELLO! understands that Andrew will move out of his long-time home, the Royal Lodge and into a private residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, a relocation thought to take place in early 2026. King Charles will be funding Andrew's move. Currently, it is unknown which exact residence will be allocated to the disgraced royal.

Additionally, HELLO! understands that Andrew's surname will be used with a hyphen going forward, in accordance with his late mother's Queen Elizabeth II's wishes, despite the fact that the Palace's earlier statement, appeared to suggest that it would not be styled that way.

Reflecting on the changes to Andrew's living situation, HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash noted in her newsletter, The HELLO! Royal Club: "His day-to-day life may not actually look all that different from that at Windsor, given he has been living largely out of the public eye since 2019. Andrew has often been seen out riding in recent years, and that's something he could easily continue at Sandringham, which is home to the Royal Stud."