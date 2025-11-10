Royal family LIVE: Prince William's new interview as Princess Anne continues Australia visit

Happy Monday - it's Danielle here, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, bringing you all of the news as it happens this morning.

It comes after I joined the royal family at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, where the King led tributes to those who have lost their lives in conflict.

Today, we're expecting Princess Anne to continue her official visit to Australia with Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, while the Duke of Edinburgh will hold a dinner for the representatives of the Australian Award at Windsor Castle.