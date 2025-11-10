Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Prince William's new interview as Princess Anne continues Australia visit
All of the royal news and updates from Monday 10 November after the royals paid tribute at the Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Sunday

Danielle Stacey - Online Royal Correspondent - London
Nicky MorrisActing TV and Film Editor
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
TODAY'S ROYAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Prince William opens up about answering children's questions about Kate's cancer diagnosis in new interview
  • Princess Anne continues Australia visit
  • Prince Edward will hold a Dinner for the representatives of the Australian Award at Windsor Castle.
Good morning!

Happy Monday - it's Danielle here, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, bringing you all of the news as it happens this morning. 

It comes after I joined the royal family at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, where the King led tributes to those who have lost their lives in conflict. 

Today, we're expecting Princess Anne to continue her official visit to Australia with Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, while the Duke of Edinburgh will hold a dinner for the representatives of the Australian Award at Windsor Castle.

