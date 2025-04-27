Princess Kate secretly wore her iconic engagement dress in another vivid colour

The Princess of Wales exploded onto the scene in 2010 when her engagement to Prince William was announced, and we remember it like it was yesterday. It was such a joyous, momentous occasion full of happiness. The world was so excited to finally see the eldest son of King Charles' future bride.

Much was made of not only her exquisite beauty, but also her incredible dress she chose to wear to mark the occasion. It was universally considered iconic. Designed by UK brand Issa London, Kate donned the striking navy wrap dress at St James's Palace. The elegant silk style, designed in royal blue, featured a pleated front, flared skirt and delicately ruched waist ties.

Priced at £430 at the time, the style was an instant hit, selling out in over 42 countries after the royal stepped out in it. The dress proved so universally popular that it went on to sadly put the label out of business due to extraordinary demands.

© Getty Images Prince William and Kate officially announced their engagement at St James's Palace on November 16, 2010 in London, England.

Issa founder Daniella Helayel's friend Camilla Al-Fayed offered to buy a 51 per cent stake in the business, which led to the label recruiting a new CEO and Daniella leaving her role as Creative Director in May 2013. Issa eventually closed completely two years later.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

The fashion designer previously reflected on the moment Kate wore the frock, telling The Daily Mail: "That morning I'd gone to yoga as usual, and then I got a call from a friend telling me about the royal engagement. It was all very exciting. We didn't have a TV at the studio, and this was pre-Instagram, but we soon knew Kate was wearing Issa because at four o'clock, the phones began ringing and didn't stop. It was bonkers."

© WireImage Kate wore a blue dress by Issa London

Kate loved the style so much that she actually wore the very same style again, a year later. During the Royal Tour of Canada in 2011, after she and William were married, the brunette royal opted for the same style by Issa, in another regal colour - deep purple.

© WireImage Kate wore a purple version of the Issa dress in 2011, in Canada

On a visit to Ottawa, Kate accessorised the style with a simple clutch bag, high-heeled shoes and a Maple leaf brooch, borrowed from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© WireImage Kate looked stunning in the purple version

It's an incredible shade on the mother-of-three, don't you think? We adore the jewel-toned hue.