Queen Camilla wears Princess Eugenie's wedding tiara for glitzy reception

The King and Queen hosted the diplomatic reception on Tuesday evening with Camilla sporting the emerald tiara worn by Princess Eugenie on her wedding day.
The Prince of Wales made a solo appearance as the Princess of Wales missed the annual white-tie and tiara event for the second year in a row. The royals mingled with over 900 diplomats in the state rooms at Windsor Castle for the first time since 2001. Traditionally, the event takes place at Buckingham Palace.
It comes after Kate issued a rallying call to business leaders to prioritise "time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success" as she delivered a speech at a summit aimed at driving further action and investment in the early years development of children, earlier on Tuesday.
The Princess missed the reception for the first time in a decade last year amid her recovery from cancer. While royal fans missed out on another spectacular tiara moment from Kate on this occasion, she is expected to join the senior royals at the German state banquet at Windsor Castle next month.
Kate, 43, wowed at the French state banquet in July in a ruby red Givenchy gown with the Lover's Knot tiara. Just two months later, at the fete for US President Donald Trump, the royal chose a gold lace Philippa Lepley number and once again, the Lover's Knot tiara, which was once synonymous with her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.
See the best photos from this year's diplomatic reception…