Queen Camilla wears Princess Eugenie's wedding tiara for glitzy reception

The King and Queen hosted the diplomatic reception on Tuesday evening with Camilla sporting the emerald tiara worn by Princess Eugenie on her wedding day.

The Prince of Wales made a solo appearance as the Princess of Wales missed the annual white-tie and tiara event for the second year in a row. The royals mingled with over 900 diplomats in the state rooms at Windsor Castle for the first time since 2001. Traditionally, the event takes place at Buckingham Palace.

It comes after Kate issued a rallying call to business leaders to prioritise "time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success" as she delivered a speech at a summit aimed at driving further action and investment in the early years development of children, earlier on Tuesday.

The Princess missed the reception for the first time in a decade last year amid her recovery from cancer. While royal fans missed out on another spectacular tiara moment from Kate on this occasion, she is expected to join the senior royals at the German state banquet at Windsor Castle next month.

Kate, 43, wowed at the French state banquet in July in a ruby red Givenchy gown with the Lover's Knot tiara. Just two months later, at the fete for US President Donald Trump, the royal chose a gold lace Philippa Lepley number and once again, the Lover's Knot tiara, which was once synonymous with her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.

See the best photos from this year's diplomatic reception…

1/ 5 © Alamy Live News. The King and Queen welcomed guests to Windsor The King and Queen made quite the entrance at the reception, with Charles donning a tuxedo and Camilla in a floor-length white satin gown.

2/ 5 © Alamy Live News. Camilla also wore diamond drop earrings Queen Camilla brought back the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which features diamonds on the band with a large central emerald. The Art Deco-style headpiece was made by Boucheron in 1919 for Dame Margaret Greville, whose jewels were later inherited by the Queen Mother and passed down to Queen Elizabeth II. It had remained unseen until 2018 when Princess Eugenie wore it on her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank.



3/ 5 © Alamy Live News. Their Majesties greeting guests The reception, held by the sovereign, celebrates the presence in London of one of the largest Diplomatic Corps in the world and allows Their Majesties to meet representatives of countries accredited to the Court of St. James.



4/ 5 © Alamy Live News. A bird's eye view of proceedings The royals mingled with guests at Windsor Castle.