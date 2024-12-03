King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royals at glittering Qatar state banquet - best photos

The King and Queen posed for a photograph with the Emir of Qatar and Sheikha Jawaher at the start of the banquet.
2/3
New tiara debut
The Queen wore the late Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Kokoshnik tiara for the first time, which hasn't been seen for nearly a decade.
The jewels were a 25th wedding anniversary gift to Queen Alexandra in 1888.
It was passed down to her daughter-in-law Queen Mary, who then passed it down to the Queen Elizabeth II.
Camilla teamed the jewels with a red velvet evening dress by Fiona Claire.
Her diamond earrings were from her private collection and her diamond necklace also belonged to Elizabeth II.
She also wore a ruby and diamond bracelet and the family orders of both the late Queen and King Charles III – miniature portraits of the monarchs on ribbons.
3/3
King Charles
The King donned white-tie attire with a black evening tailcoat with a white shirt, waistcoat and bow tie.
LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's carol service plans
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.