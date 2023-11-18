Meghan Markle makes rare comment about acting career as she teases ‘exciting things’

It seems like a lifetime ago that Meghan Markle was making headlines for her acting work, but she hasn't forgotten about the show that put her on the map.

The former Suits star reflected on the success of the show at Variety’s Power of Women event on November 16 after she found out it had crossed 45 billion minutes streamed across Netflix and Peacock combined.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join the Navy SEAL Foundation for the opening of a revolutionary training facility for veterans

“Isn’t that wild?” she said in response to the news. While she had “no idea” what caused the renewed interest, the Duchess of Sussex offered a theory.

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit”, she observed, in reference to her role as paralegal Rachel Zane. “But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

Meghan retired from Suits when she got engaged to Prince Harry in 2018. The show itself aired for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019. While she is no longer an actress, she has taken on the role of a producer through the couple’s company Archewell Productions, where they develop TV and film projects with Netflix.

© Getty Harry and Meghan at Invictus Games

The Sussexes have debuted three projects: the documentary Heart of Invictus, the docuseries Live to Lead, and the autobiographical project Harry & Meghan - and it appears there is more to come from Archwell.

“We have so many exciting things on the slate”, the actress-turned-activist said. “I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”

When asked what inspired their new projects, Meghan looked pensive as she reflected that it was: “Things that make people feel – I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community.”

The former actress was previously honored at Variety’s Power of Women, making her an ‘alumni’ of the event.

“This industry is just so special and you see how many women use the platform that they have and just channel it for good”, she observed, particularly praising the blend of philanthropy and entertainment.

“I’m just thrilled to be back in it”, she said, “to be able to sit in this room in such good company tonight.”

Check out our Right Royal Podcast.

