Prince Louis' request that broke royal protocol

Prince Louis' jovial antics at official royal events are one of the things royal watchers look forward to when he steps out alongside his family members.

While his antics are usually of the cheeky variety, there is one special moment between the seven-year-old royal and his grandfather, King Charles, that goes down in history as one of the sweetest ever.

Cast your mind back to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, Louis fancied watching the goings on from the comfort of his grandfather's lap.

© Getty Prince Louis sits on his grandfather's lap as they attend the Platinum Pageant in 2022

In the video above, Prince Louis appears to shout "Pa!" at his father, Prince William, who relays the message to his father, King Charles. William then says, "Grandpa, can Louis sit on your knee?" as Louis cheerily skips onto the monarch's lap, leaving Queen Camilla in fits of giggles.

The King has an impeccable bond with all his grandchildren, not just with George, Charlotte and Louis, but with Camilla's grandchildren, Lola, Freddy, Louis and Gus.

"My grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him," Camilla said. "He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that."