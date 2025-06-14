Prince Louis copies granddad King Charles with regal gesture

King Charles has an especially close bond with his grandson Prince Louis, and the pair shared an incredibly sweet moment at Trooping the Colour that you might've missed.

When the family appeared on the balcony after the parade, the seven-year-old copied his grandfather, mimicking his regal gesture.

The youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate was caught on video glancing back at his grandfather waving to the public, then quickly beginning to do exactly the same.

In fact, he was the last one to stop waving, as he continued to smile and greet the public right until the family left the balcony.

Prince Louis, who recently celebrated his seventh birthday, has taken after the King in many ways, pulling similar facial expressions and demonstrating the same vibrant character that the now-76-year-old did as a child.

Trooping the Colour © Samir Hussein/WireImage What is it? Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. When is it held? In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June. Where is it held? Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again. Who attends? King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

Princess Charlotte and the late Queen Elizabeth shared a similar moment

Back in 2018, Princess Charlotte, then only three years old, learned to wave from her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The middle child of the Prince and Princess of Wales was clapping on the balcony, before looking over to see the Queen waving, and immediately beginning to wave instead, leading her mother to laugh.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte was clapping before copying her grandmother's wave

Queen Elizabeth also had a chuckle in the moment, when she saw Princess Charlotte starting to practice her royal wave, and had a brief conversation with Princess Kate about the little one's antics.

Alongside her older cousin Savannah Phillips and her older brother, Princess Kate's only daughter looked so delighted watching the flypast.

Prince Louis' antics at Trooping the Colour

At only seven years old, Prince Louis has always managed to steal the show, with his adorable reactions and endearing expressions in the face of the royal spectacle.

© Getty Images Princess Louis' reactions at Trooping the Colour have always been lively

This year, with a cute sneezing moment and beaming at the crowds in the carriage procession, among other sweet moments, Prince George's younger brother captured the hearts of the nation once more.

Given that the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales live a mostly private life, it's only on national occasions such as Trooping the Colour and VE Day when we get a better glimpse of their vivacious personalities.