Trooping the Colour traditions explained - amid a slimmed-down monarchy

For as long as I've worked at HELLO!, I have always covered Trooping the Colour. And I can attest, it is one of the royal family's most colourful events in the diary, which this year falls on Saturday 15 June.

It's pomp and pageantry to the maximum where royal ladies look impeccable in their tailored day dresses and hats, the men don traditional military uniform, the royal carriages are dusted off and polished for a spectacular procession through central London, and the Royal Air Force put on an unrivalled jaw-dropping aerial display over Buckingham Palace.

Family traditions

But at the heart of Trooping the Colour is a family celebrating the monarch's birthday. So it's also an opportunity to see the royals at their most convivial. Beyond the traditional grandeur of the event, some of my favourite memories of Trooping are seeing the royal children make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Princess Charlotte made her Trooping debut at 13 months old

I remember Princess Charlotte's debut in 2016 when she was 13 months old, constantly sticking her hand in her mouth, prompting royal watchers to comment that she must be teething. And Prince George's first attendance when he was almost two, adorably dressed in the same blue outfit that his dad William wore at his first Trooping back in 1984 (scroll down for the photo). And who can forget Prince Louis' cheeky antics on the balcony over the years?

Trooping has also served as a time for the spouses of royals to make their debuts on the balcony, once they have married into The Firm. Family members like Mike Tindall, Jack Brooksbank, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and Sarah, Duchess of York have all experienced what it's like to stand in front of thousands of cheering well-wishers lining the Mall and to watch the military flypast roar overhead.

Slimmed-down monarchy

Since King Charles' reign, however, the balcony appearance has been a little sparse in keeping with the King's policy of maintaining a slimmed-down monarchy. In previous years, we'd see Queen Elizabeth II flanked by dozens of royals, including extended family members.

Trooping 2023 was a slimmed-down affair

But in 2023, Charles' first Trooping as monarch, it was a noticeably more intimate gathering consisting of senior working royals.

The only children alongside him were the Waleses, although five-year-old Louis didn't fail to entertain with his over-the-top hand gestures and his amusing facial expressions. He also couldn't help hide his disgust as he rode in an open carriage with his siblings and mother Kate, covering his nose at the smell of the horses. Kids!

Prince Louis couldn't stand the smell of the horses at Trooping 2023!

Royal traditions

So what exactly is Trooping the Colour? Put simply, it's a ceremonial event that takes place in June, to officially celebrate the monarch's birthday. It's a tradition that started in 1748 and became an annual event in 1760 during King George III's reign. Fast forward a few centuries and King Edward VII decided to keep Trooping in the typically warmer months of May or June, despite being born on a chilly November day.

It's a tradition that has remained due to the vagaries of British weather and the late Queen Elizabeth II, who had an April birthday, always chose to officially celebrate her birthday parade in June. November-born King Charles does the same.

The late Queen at her final Trooping the Colour in 2022, shortly before her death

The meaning of Trooping the Colour

For those who are not au fait with military jargon, 'colours' (in other words, standards, flags, or guidons), were once used on the battlefield as a point for rallying troops. They display the battle honours of a regiment. 'Troop' basically means 'to slowly carry'. So at Trooping the Colour, a regiment will typically do a slow march, displaying their flags for the ranks and the monarch to see.

Every year over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians come together in a great display of military precision, horsemanship, and fanfare to mark the sovereign's official birthday.

The procession starts at Buckingham Palace and travels down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall. King Charles inspects the soldiers and gives a salute from his carriage, before leading the troops in a parade back to Buckingham Palace. This year, the Number 9 Company, Irish Guards, has been chosen to troop their colour.

The event ends with the royal family watching the Royal Air Force flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

Best photos from Trooping the Colour

I also wanted to share some of my favourite photos from past Trooping the Colour events. Let me know your fondest memory in the comments below!

