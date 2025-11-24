Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's 'favourite' daily ritual exposed

The Duchess of Sussex has shared an insight into her morning routine with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as she dished out her tips for hosting overnight guests at Thanksgiving.

In a new video posted to her As Ever Instagram page, Meghan, 44, advised her followers to "create stations" so guests can serve themselves, as she decanted her brand's signature raspberry preserve into glass jars and created a yogurt parfait, topped with raspberries, blueberries and honey.

"Yes, you could do a yogurt parfait in a normal bowl or you could just make it a little bit more special," she said, before adding, "All of this is great for kids."

Moving onto a serving board with breakfast waffles, Meghan topped it with a dollop of cream and a spoonful of As Ever strawberry jam, which she declared was a "favourite" in her home.

It's no surprise that waffles are a staple for the Sussexes, given the gift that the late Queen Elizabeth II once sent to her great-grandson Archie.

In an interview with James Corden in 2021, Prince Harry spoke about his grandmother's thoughtful present, sharing: "My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent a waffle maker for Archie."

© Instagram / As Ever Meghan spooned strawberry preserve and cream onto a waffle, which she declared as a 'favourite' in her house

He revealed at the time that Meghan makes a "beautiful organic mixture" to pour into it and his son "loves it". Harry added: "Archie wakes up in the morning and goes 'waffle'."

© Instagram Meghan's St Patrick's Day waffles for her kids

It seems the late Queen's present is treasured in Harry and Meghan's family home as the Duchess was seen making green waffles for Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, to mark St Patrick's Day in March. In a home video, Meghan topped the breakfast dish with blueberries for eyes, kiwi for a mouth and whipped cream for hair to make a smiley face.

Family ritual

The first season of the Duchess' Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, aired in March, which saw her share her tips for cooking, hosting and gifting.

In episode two, as Meghan whipped up a breakfast frittata, she shared: "I wake up every morning and I really take a lot of pride in making breakfast for my family."

© Netflix Meghan shared an insight into her family's routine in her Netflix show

In her latest video, the Duchess also appeared to confess she has a hack for speeding up her morning routine with the kids.

She told her followers: "If you don't want to make pancakes, don't make pancakes, you just get the ones from the freezer section."