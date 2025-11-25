Prince William hits the beach in North Wales as he steps out solo

The Prince of Wales made a solo visit to North Wales on Tuesday to shine a spotlight on young people in coastal communities.

His Royal Highness travelled to Colwyn Bay to carry out a beach walk with young people who are part of the Marine Conservation Society’s Youth Ocean Network.

1/ 4 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Prince then paid a visit to a youth initiative providing a safe space for young people to discover themselves, learn new skills and build confidence before joining a comedy workshop to hear more about opportunities in the arts for young people in coastal areas of North Wales.



2/ 4 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images During the visit, William stopped to take photos with royal fans.

3/ 4 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Following his first engagement, William will head to an organisation called Youth Shedz at its headquarters in Mochdre. The organisation co-creates safe spaces with young people who for some, may be experiencing complex challenges, such as school exclusion, bullying and other social issues like homelessness.



4/ 4 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images The final engagement of the day will see The Prince attend a comedy workshop run by Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean who is co-founder of a comedy school in North Wales called Gwneud, Make, Do.



The school was created to open doors for people across the region, in order to allow them to develop their comedic talents and open up more arts opportunities for young people particularly those living in isolated rural locations and those from low-income backgrounds.

At the workshop, The Prince will meet aspiring comedians from across the local area and hear about their aspirations and the challenges they face in accessing opportunities within the arts in remote coastal areas.

William helping the homeless

Homelessness is something Prince William has passionately advocated for throughout his life. The most significant initiative is Homewards, a transformative five-year, locally-led programme launched in June 2023 by Prince William and The Royal Foundation.

In an ITV documentary released last year, William revealed that he has discussed homelessness with his three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis on the school run.

"The first few times I thought, do I bring this up? Or should I wait and see if any of them noticed? And sure enough, they did, and they were just sort of in silence after I had said what was going on.

"And I do think it’s really important that you start those conversations when the children are small, so that they understand the world around them and they’re not just living, you know, in their own little worlds."