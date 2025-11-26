Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy shares details of secret wedding that prompted big life change - see pictures

There's nothing like a location wedding, and Chelsy Davy certainly agrees. The 40-year-old former girlfriend of Prince Harry has shared a series of glorious sun-soaked wedding photos from her secret nuptials in Mauritius.

"Did a thing on my favourite place - see link in bio," wrote the Zimbabwe-born jewellery designer, who founded her company Aya in 2016, sharing a series of incredible photographs from her beachside vows. The photos showed Chelsy wearing a beautiful booho-inspired linen dress in white, adorned with beige palm-tree leaf design.

Talking about her special connection to the island, she told The Evening Standard: "I've been coming here since I was four years old, so there are too many to choose from. My husband, Sam Cutmore-Scott, would, I'm sure, want me to mention our wedding day on the beach at the Paradis [Paradis Beachcomber hotel]."

But the Island is certainly more than a wedding destination for the mother-of-two who has since been inspired to relocate there with her husband Sam and their two children, Leo, born in 2022, and a daughter, Chloe, born in 2024.

"We got locked down on the island while visiting my parents during COVID, and while we were here, we got a bit further under the skin of the place from a non-holidaying perspective. We’re now in the process of moving out here (semi-) full time," she told the publication.

© Instagram The sunshine certainly suits the mother-of-two

Talking about her new home, Chelsy revealed where she hopes her family can settle down: "Only Mauritian citizens can own property on the shoreline which limits what you can buy as a foreigner, but there’s a great rental market. Personally, I love the beach we live on and would be happy in any houses along there."

Chelsy admitted that her cousins are Mauritian which no doubt adds to the homely feeling she gets when she's out there. As for why she loves the Island so much, she explained: "It's a bright, colourful, friendly dynamic and people just smile. All. The. Time. Most importantly to me, there’s a wonderful sense of community. Neighbours pop in for a sunset drink while the big kids teach the little kids how to catch crabs on the beach."